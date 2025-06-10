2027: South East should support Tinubu for national integration – Umahi

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

By Jeff Agbodo

Abakaliki – The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has called on the people of the South East to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, citing the President’s efforts in integrating the region into national development through appointments and infrastructure projects.

Umahi made the call on Sunday evening in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, while speaking with journalists after joining the Muslim community in the state to celebrate Sallah.

According to him, President Tinubu has demonstrated commitment to the region by resolving the herdsmen/farmers crisis and initiating key federal projects in the South East—achievements that reflect genuine national inclusion.

“President Tinubu has integrated the South East. Before now, there were no federal projects in Ebonyi State, but today, you can see federal projects across the entire South East. Is that not integration?” Umahi asked.

He highlighted key appointments given to individuals from the region, including:

Minister of Works (himself)

Chief of Naval Staff

Minister of Science and Technology

“For President Bola Tinubu to appoint an Igbo man as Minister of Works, Chief of Naval Staff, and Minister of Science and Technology—is that not integration?” he said.

Umahi argued that other regions have long benefited from integration and called on the South East to reciprocate Tinubu’s gesture with political support.

“We need to be properly integrated. Other people have been integrated—that’s why they are making more demands. Let’s work together and support this President who has shown us inclusion,” he said.

He also credited the President for addressing insecurity in the region:

“When I was Governor, herdsmen issues were a major problem. But now, do you still hear of those issues like before? That is one thing the President has done for the South East.”

Umahi expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the President, especially in overseeing massive infrastructure projects worth over ₦1 trillion without question.

“I want to thank Mr. President for the confidence he has in me. It means contractors must now be on their toes. I’m targeting at least 30 additional major projects to be commissioned by December 20 this year,” he said.

The Minister vowed to personally supervise at least 90% of all projects under his watch across the country.

“I understand these projects. Wake me up and I can tell you their locations, stages, and contractors. I get involved in actual construction and supervision. It hasn’t been easy, but the Lord is my strength,” he concluded.