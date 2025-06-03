2027: No automatic tickets for NASS members – APC

APC spokesman, Felix Morka.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said that the news circulating that National Assembly members would be granted automatic tickets in the 2027 election is fake.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to a purported breaking news report tagged ‘APC Grants Automatic Tickets to All National Assembly Members” in viral circulation.

“The report is fake news and should be disregarded in its entirety, as it did not emanate from our great party.

“We urge all Party members and the general public to disregard the report as fake and of mischievous origin,” the APC spokesman said. (NAN)