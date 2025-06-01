2027: Coalition against Tinubu’ll fail; he’s destined for 2nd term – Prophet Sam Ojo

By Idowu Bankole

Renowned international fiery cleric and General Overseer of Freedom Apostolic Revival Ministries, FARIM, Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, Baba Authority, has declared that all political coalitions and opposition efforts aimed at preventing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from securing a second term in 2027 will ultimately fail.

According to the prophet, Tinubu’s return to Aso Rock is divinely ordained and cannot be thwarted by human strategies.

Speaking during a monthly prophetic service, Night of Secret (Oru Asiri) at his church headquarters in Ibadan, Prophet Ojo told a packed congregation that despite the rising momentum among opposition parties to form a grand alliance against the incumbent, the heavens have already sealed Tinubu’s second-term victory.

“No matter the noise or the alliances, President Bola Tinubu is destined to rule Nigeria for a second term,” the prophet said. “Heaven has already endorsed him. Those who are planning otherwise are simply fighting the wind.”

The cleric, known for making bold political prophecies in past election cycles, warned political leaders plotting Tinubu’s downfall to reconsider their stance, stating that Nigeria’s stability and future prosperity are tied to divine plans that include the continuation of the current administration.

“Those who seek to unseat him through manipulation, blackmail, or conspiracy will scatter. God is not through with him yet. There is still work he must complete for the nation,” Prophet Ojo declared.

The prophecy comes at a time of growing political tension in the country, with opposition figures reportedly initiating discussions to form a mega coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections. Critics of the Tinubu administration have accused it of economic mismanagement and growing insecurity, but the president’s loyalists maintain that he needs more time to implement long-term reforms.

While reactions to Prophet Ojo’s declaration have been mixed, his followers believe his prophecy is a confirmation of divine will. However, opposition supporters view the prophecy as mere word of mouth but observers believe Sam Ojo’s prophecies have always come to pass.

As the 2027 elections draw nearer, the battle lines are gradually being drawn—and if Prophet Ojo’s words are anything to go by, the road to unseating President Tinubu may be more difficult than many anticipate.

Vanguard will continue monitoring developments as the political climate heats up across Nigeria.

