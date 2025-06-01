1m refugees get entry permits to 38 countries – Report

Asylum seekers

No fewer than one million refugees from eight countries with high asylum recognition rates were granted entry permits to 38 destination countries between 2019 and 2023, according to a new report.

A new report from UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Safe Pathways for Refugees, stated that these permits were issued through existing systems for work, study, or family reunification.

“Refugees are using the same legal channels that millions rely on every day,” Ruven Menikdiwela, UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, said.

He added, “We don’t need new systems – just safer access to the ones already in place.”

In 2023 alone, nearly 255,000 permits were issued, marking a 14 per cent increase from 2022 and the highest number recorded since tracking began in 2010.

Countries such as Germany, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Sweden have played a leading role.

UNHCR is urging States to remove obstacles for refugees and integrate them into regular migration systems.

It also calls for stronger partnerships to expand access to legal pathways amid growing displacement and strained asylum systems.

