$17m fraud: US court jails five Nigerians for 159 years

A U.S. federal court has sentenced five Nigerian nationals to a combined 159 years in prison for orchestrating a $17 million fraud scheme that defrauded over 100 individuals, companies, and government entities across the United States.

The convictions, announced by the U.S. Department of Justice, followed a multi-year investigation into a transnational organised crime ring that used a mix of romance scams, business email compromise, unemployment insurance fraud, and investor fraud to target victims, many of them elderly and vulnerable.

The convicted individuals, Damilola Kumapayi, Sandra Iribhogbe Popnen, Edgal Iribhogbe, Chidindu Okeke, and Chiagoziem Okeke, were found to have played key roles in the scheme, which began around January 2017 and spanned several years.

According to court documents, the group lured victims through fake online relationships, compromised business communications, and false investment opportunities. Once the funds were secured, the money was laundered through a network of bank accounts and transferred to accomplices and entities across Africa and Asia.

The statement partly reads, “The scheme resulted in approximately $17 million fraudulently obtained from at least 100 individual victims, companies, and government entities from across the world. The scheme specifically targeted elderly persons and used various schemes, such as online dating sites, to lure their victims.

“Once funds were obtained from their victims, the defendants laundered the money through a network of various bank accounts and sent money to bank accounts, co-conspirators and businesses located in Africa and Asia.”

After their arrests, the defendants were arraigned on charges including conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant handed down the sentences following their convictions.

Chidindu Okeke and Chiagoziem Okeke (both 32, of Houston) and Edgal Iribhogbe, 51, of Allen, were each sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison after being found guilty at trial. Sandra Iribhogbe Popnen, 50, of Plano, received 365 months, while Damilola Kumapayi, 39, also of Plano, was sentenced to 109 months after entering a guilty plea.

Prosecutors said the victims, some of whom lost their life savings, suffered deep emotional and financial trauma. Officials praised law enforcement’s coordinated efforts and emphasised that the U.S. remains committed to holding international fraud rings accountable.