138 million children engaged in child labour in 2024 – ILO

Child labour is exploitation.

As the world celebrates World Day Against Child Labour, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) says nearly 138 million children were engaged in child labour in 2024.

Mr Gilbert Houngbo, ILO’s Director-General, said this in a message to mark the Day at the ongoing 113th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Houngbo said that the figure includes around 54 million in hazardous work likely to jeopardize their health, safety, or development.

He explained that in spite of the positive trend, the world has missed its target of eliminating child labour by 2025.

“This is according to new estimates released today by the ILO and UNICEF and the latest data show a total reduction of over 22 million children since 2020, reversing an alarming spike between 2016 and 2020.

“The findings of the report offer hope and show that progress is possible but parents must themselves be supported and have access to decent work.

“This is so that they can afford to ensure that their children are in classrooms and not selling things in markets or working in family farms to help support their family,” he said.

Also, the UNICEF’s Executive Director, Catherine Russell, said that progress towards ending child labour was possible.

“This is by applying legal safeguards, expanded social protection, investment in free, quality education, and better access to decent work for adults

”According to the data, agriculture remains the largest sector for child labour, accounting for 61 per cent of all cases, followed by services (27 per cent), like domestic work and selling goods in markets, and industry (13 per cent), including mining and manufacturing,” she said.

She said to accelerate progress, the UNICEF and ILO called on governments to invest in social protection systems, especially for vulnerable households, including universal child benefits so that families do not resort to child labour.

She also said that it was imperative to strengthen child protection systems to identify, prevent, and respond to children at risk, especially those facing the worst forms of child labour, among others.

Alhaji Mohammad Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment, said Nigeria has continued to provide measures toward the elimination of Child labour in the country.

Dingyadi said that Nigeria was a Pathfinder Country and it was intensifying efforts to eradicate child and forced labour.

“We are reviewing national legislations, building capacities, strengthening capacities and implementing community best programmes, as well as rescue and rehabilitate vulnerable children,” he said.

Also, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director General of Nigeria Employers and Association (NECA), called for accelerated action to eliminate child labour in Nigeria and across Africa.

He said that millions of Nigerian children continue to engage in dangerous work, sacrificing their health, education, and future potential.

Vanguard News