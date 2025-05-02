You can’t be bigger than the industry that brought you fame, Lancelot calls out Omotola, Genevieve, Jim Iyke, others

…Shares amazing story of his journey into Nollywood

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Frontline filmmaker and director Lancelot Imasuen, also known as De’ Guvnor, has expressed deep concern and disappointment over some big Nollywood stars abandoning the industry that brought them fame and fortune. As he marks 30 years in Nollywood, Lancelot is calling out stars like Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Genevieve Nnaji, Jim Iyke, and Emeka Ike among others to give back to the industry.

Addressing some of the challenges facing the industry in a chat with our reporter, the celebrated film director lamented that some top stars have disappeared from the big screen and turned their backs on the industry.

Lancelot, however, called out these big stars, stating that they cannot be bigger than the industry that birthed them.

He also lamented the prevailing division, where ‘the old and new Nollywood slogan’ is currently tearing the industry apart, insisting that 30 years ago, every practitioner in the industry evolved at the same time.

“As of 30 years ago, there were nothing like big stars. Everybody evolved. Those who chose to be behind the camera like myself as well as those who wanted to be in front of the camera.

“Nobody looked down on anybody. Everyone respected all that we were called to do with our talents. “But overtime, we have seen Nollywood that birthed great names being bastardized, abandoned and ignored even by those who were nobody then.

“That’s crux of this parley. Where are the people that Nollywood birthed? Some of them have become bigger than the industry that made them.

“I am calling out the Omotolas, the Genevieve’s, the Emeka Ikes and the Jim Iykes. I am also calling out all of them who benefitted from Nollywood to come and give back to the industry.

“We cannot continue to allow the house that gave us a name to sink. Nollywood gave us fortune and fame. How come some of my colleagues are so comfortable abandoning the platform that groomed them

“I want to be the lone voice crying for Nollywood in the wilderness. Where are the children who were birthed by the industry?,” Lancelot lamented.

Lancelot went down memory lane, recalling how he started his career 30 years ago.

According to him, his journey into Nollywood actually started in 1987, but it got a nod in 1988, after working as an assistant director on a project called “Besotted.”

However, Lancelot began his flourishing career in 1995 after directing his first movie, “Adaku”, an Igbo language movie. And since then, the respected director hasn’t looked back in his quest to stand out in his chosen career.

Lancelot was proud to reveal some of the veterans in the industry who helped to groom him into the art of filmmaking directing. He named the likes of Chris Obirakpo who directed the pioneering film “Living in Bondage” in the 90s, Danlad Bako, former programme manager in NTA headquarters in Lagos, Sadiq Daba, and Enebeli Elebuwa. He also recalls working briefly as a production assistant in NTA back in time.

“This is my background. These men breathe into me what is called production. The late Enebeli Elebuwa was the director of a programme called “Twist Away,” written and produced by Cordilla Eke in NTA. With this experience, I was able to go into the set of ‘Adaku’, an Igbo language film in 1995. Lanelot has made significant contributions to the industry, directing and producing numerous blockbuster movies since his debut film “Adaku in 1995. He recently featured veteran actors including Afeez Oyotoro,Victor Osuagwu, Charles Awuru, Francis Odega in his movie “Area Command,” showcasing their talents and proving that they still have a place in the industry.

Lancelot’s call for big stars to give back to the industry highlights the importance of supporting and nurturing the next generation of Nollywood talent.