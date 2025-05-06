Why we’re overhauling NYSC – FG

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Government has inaugurated a reform committee to undertake a comprehensive overhaul of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

This initiative aims to strengthen the scheme’s structure and align it with national development goals, as well as the evolving needs of Nigerian youths.

The move responds to growing concerns surrounding the safety of corps members, infrastructural deficits, and the overall relevance of the NYSC in today’s socio-economic context.

The inauguration ceremony took place in Abuja on Tuesday, bringing together key stakeholders from government, civil society, and the private sector.

In his address, the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, reaffirmed the NYSC’s vital role in promoting national unity and youth development since its establishment in 1973.

He stated, “The issues of corps members’ safety, infrastructural challenges, and the broader question of the scheme’s relevance in an increasingly dynamic socio-economic environment are among the key concerns. However, these challenges also present opportunities that require urgent, visionary, and determined action.”

Olawande outlined the committee’s mandate, which includes conducting a thorough review of NYSC operations, with the goal of transforming the scheme into a more secure, innovative, and impactful institution.

He stressed, “The outcome of this review must align with broader national development objectives, positioning the NYSC as a strategic tool for youth empowerment and nation-building.”

The committee has been assigned a clear set of responsibilities, including reviewing existing policy documents, engaging with stakeholders nationwide through consultations, and proposing legal, policy, and institutional reforms to the NYSC Act.

Furthermore, the committee is expected to recommend a framework for improved funding, monitoring, and evaluation mechanisms, with a comprehensive report to be submitted to the Minister within the stipulated timeframe.

Also present at the event, the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, proposed the introduction of a Teachers’ Corps and a Medical Corps for NCE-certified graduates and healthcare professionals willing to serve in rural communities.

He explained, “The Teachers’ Corps would help bridge educational gaps and create a pathway to government employment, while the Medical Corps would strengthen healthcare delivery in underserved areas, addressing critical issues such as maternal and child health.”

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, emphasised the importance of restructuring technical and vocational skills training.

“Such alignment would empower young people to make meaningful, long-term contributions to their communities and to the nation as a whole,” she stated.