Why Nigerians are losing confidence in govt – Okwesilieze Nwodo 

By Chioma Gabriel, Editor, Special Features

In this interview, the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and a former governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo makes an assessment of the Tinubu regime two years on.

Why is the Tinubu administration not perceived as enjoying the support of Nigerians?

The Tinubu administration faces a mounting crisis of public confidence. This stems from the cumulative impact of economic decisions, chief among them the abrupt removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates, without the provision of adequate safety nets. These measures, while defensible from a policy standpoint, have triggered sharp increases in the cost of living, with inflation reaching a 28-year high and fuel prices tripling in some areas. The result is a public that feels not only burdened but also overlooked. Compounding this economic strain are growing concerns about institutional performance. The judiciary has come under criticism for issuing contradictory rulings, creating uncertainty and undermining its authority. The Rivers State crisis, where the dismissal of elected officials raised constitutional alarms, only reinforced perceptions of executive overreach. Meanwhile, the National Assembly’s passive posture prioritizing harmony with the executive over legislative oversight has weakened the system of checks and balances.

Collectively, these developments have created a political environment in which many Nigerians feel disenfranchised. Public support can only be regained through timely action, open communication, and results that directly improve people’s lives. It is not enough for the government to articulate long-term plans; it must also respond to the urgent needs of citizens who are carrying the heaviest burden of current policies. Economic reform that lacks empathy and immediate social cushioning risks not just criticism but also growing public unrest and loss of institutional credibility.

Give us your assessment of petrol subsidy removal and full deregulation of the sector

The removal of the fuel subsidy and the full deregulation of the petroleum sector represent a major policy shift intended to curb government spending and attract private investment. However, the immediate consequences have been severe. Fuel prices surged from ¦ 185 per liter in 2023 to nearly ¦ 1,000 in 2025, triggering a ripple effect on transportation, food, and general living expenses. This steep increase has exacerbated poverty, reduced purchasing power, and left many Nigerians struggling to meet basic needs.

Moreover, the promised benefits of subsidy removal, such as reinvestment in infrastructure, healthcare, or education, have yet to be meaningfully felt. There are even suggestions that subsidies have not been entirely removed but rather shifted to the foreign exchange market in the form of indirect support for importers. While structural reforms are often painful in the short term, the absence of adequate mitigating measures has deepened public frustration. If the administration hopes to retain credibility, it must prioritize immediate interventions that alleviate hardship. Transparent allocation of the savings from subsidy removal, investment in public transport and local energy alternatives, and targeted relief for low-income households would demonstrate a commitment to cushioning the effects of policy change. Only through such inclusive implementation can long-term reform lead to long-term gain.

What is your honest assessment of the security situation in the country? Close to N19 trillion has been reportedly spent on addressing the worsening insecurity, yet Nigerians are not safe.

Despite reports that nearly ¦ 19 trillion has been allocated toward security efforts over the past decade, Nigerians continue to live under the shadow of widespread insecurity. From terrorism in the North to banditry in the Middle Belt and kidnappings in the South, citizens face daily threats with little confidence in the state’s ability to protect them. The dissonance between massive expenditure and persistent insecurity raises serious questions about how these funds are being utilized. Calls for comprehensive probes into defense spending have gone largely unheeded.

Although the Senate’s Public Accounts Committee has initiated inquiries into specific financial irregularities such as unauthorized payments to certain ministries these efforts are often stymied by a lack of cooperation and weak institutional enforcement. In the absence of credible audits and accountability mechanisms, it is difficult to assess whether the resources dedicated to security are being applied effectively or diverted through mismanagement and corruption. A serious overhaul is needed. Transparent budget tracking, external audits, and active legislative oversight must become standard practice in the security sector. Citizens deserve not only safety but also the assurance that public funds are being used to safeguard, not squander their future.

Terrorists seem to be on the rampage in many parts of the country, and their deadly exploits have rendered many Nigerians helpless. Accusing fingers have been pointed at herders yet, the government seems not to have taken sterner measures to curb their exploits.

Nigeria’s security challenges are complex and regionally varied. In the North and Middle Belt, insurgent groups continue to carry out violent attacks; in the South-West, kidnapping for ransom has become alarmingly frequent. The South-East, however, faces a different kind of breakdown, one rooted in the erosion of state authority. Armed groups operating under the guise of separatist movements have imposed illegal sit-at-home orders, which have disrupted daily life, paralyzed businesses, and severely undermined the region’s economy.

These actions have contributed significantly to rising poverty, stalled commercial activity, and deepening public distrust in both local and national governance structures. Current security responses, which rely heavily on military deployment, have proven inadequate. A recalibrated strategy is needed, one that emphasizes intelligence-led operations, clearer coordination among agencies, and more efficient use of security funding. Most critically, the absence of functional and trusted local policing has left many communities unprotected.

A well-regulated, community-based policing model could serve as a crucial link between citizens and formal security structures. Similarly, the longstanding herder-farmer conflict continues to fuel violence and displacement. A national ranching framework, supported by infrastructure, land-use planning, and equitable access to grazing resources, remains essential for lasting resolution. Addressing insecurity also requires confronting its structural drivers. Unemployment, resource scarcity, and governance failures have created fertile ground for violence and criminality. Restoring peace and public trust will demand more than tactical force, it will require inclusive governance, economic opportunity, and sustained social investment. Without action on both the security and development fronts, the current crisis will continue to evolve and deepen across all regions.

From all indications, the police seem to be helpless over the growing insecurity in the country. Yet, a large number of them are attached to private and wealthy individuals.

The Nigerian Police Force is visibly overstretched and unevenly deployed. While violent crime surges across much of the country, a significant number of officers are assigned to private security details for politically connected individuals and the wealthy elite. This imbalance not only weakens public safety efforts but also deepens the sense of abandonment among ordinary citizens who feel unprotected and ignored. Solving this issue requires more than recalling officers from private assignments, it demands comprehensive reform of the police institution itself. Personnel deployment must be reviewed and realigned to prioritize public interest and community protection. Beyond numbers, officers need better support: improved training, mental health care, adequate equipment, and access to benefits such as health insurance, subsidized housing, and education for their families. Critically, Nigeria must also embrace the need for a more decentralized policing model.

The introduction of state or well-structured local police forces tailored to the needs and realities of their communities would significantly enhance responsiveness, improve intelligence gathering, and build public trust. When anchored in accountability and oversight, localized policing can serve as an essential complement to national security efforts. A professional, well-supported police system, at both federal and sub-national levels, is not optional; it is essential to achieving long-term peace and stability.

Eyebrows are being raised over the lingering issue of releasing criminals who have been confirmed with overwhelming evidence. Accusing fingers have been pointed at both the police and the judiciary.

One of the more disturbing trends in Nigeria’s criminal justice system is the reported release of convicted criminals despite overwhelming evidence.

These actions, sometimes carried out through unlawful judicial decisions or tampering with court records, erode the very foundation of public trust in the rule of law. A recent case in Kano State highlighted this issue, where a convict was released in defiance of an earlier judgment, prompting internal disciplinary measures against several judiciary staff. Yet, this is not just about rogue decisions. Nigeria’s correctional facilities are overcrowded and underfunded, with over 67% of the prison population currently awaiting trial, an unsustainable figure.

For example, the Ado-Ekiti Custodial Centre designed for 240 inmates, is now housing more than 890. These conditions strain the prison system and weaken any attempt at rehabilitation or justice delivery. To address these problems, the justice sector must be reformed holistically. Speeding up trial processes through digital case tracking, modernizing prison infrastructure, and investing in alternatives to incarceration, such as community service or probation for non-violent offenders, will relieve systemic pressure. Moreover, the judiciary must enforce higher standards of ethics and transparency. The rule of law must apply to everyone, equally and consistently, if the justice system is to regain its legitimacy.

There are concerns that the judgment of the Supreme Court in recent times has given room for various interpretations. We have the judgment on Rivers State, dealing with local government elections, which some lawyers have argued is outside of the jurisdiction of the apex court. We have that on the PDP secretary position, where both camps are claiming history, and that of Labour Party also. What is the way out?

The recent spate of Supreme Court rulings such as those involving the Rivers State local government elections, the PDP secretary dispute, and internal Labour Party crises has drawn significant public scrutiny. While these judgments were anticipated to bring clarity, they instead left room for competing interpretations, with each political faction claiming legal validation. Such ambiguity does not merely fuel partisan confusion; it undermines the credibility of the judiciary and calls into question its role as the impartial arbiter of the Constitution. This moment invites reflection on a deeper structural issue. Nigeria’s political ecosystem has become overly reliant on litigation to resolve disputes that are fundamentally political or internal to party governance.

Courts, meanwhile, are often caught in the crosshairs of public skepticism, especially when rulings appear inconsistent or fail to resolve underlying tensions. A clear way forward involves several shifts: the judiciary must reaffirm its independence by weeding out frivolous or mischievous litigation and taking a bolder stance on delivering substantive not just technical judgments. Simultaneously, political parties must reform their internal processes to reduce factional crises and avoid excessive court intervention. Finally, the National Assembly should review constitutional and electoral frameworks to define jurisdictional limits more explicitly. Clarity in law and governance will go a long way in restoring public faith in both the judiciary and the democratic process.

It appears the civil society space has lost steam. Before now, when it comes to issues that pertain to the well-being of Nigerians, the reactions have been profound but these days, it seems most of the critical voices have gone silent.

The declining visibility and influence of civil society organizations (CSOs) in Nigeria can be traced to an increasingly constrained civic environment and the growing co-optation of civic space by political interests. While these organizations were once central to driving public advocacy and mass mobilization, many now operate cautiously, wary of retaliation when addressing sensitive national issues. At the same time, some groups that appear independent are in practice aligned with government narratives, muddying the public’s perception of who truly represents civic interests. This blend of fear and political proximity has significantly weakened the collective voice of civil society. Reversing this trend requires more than renewed activism, it demands structural change.

The government must commit to protecting civic space, ensuring that CSOs can operate freely and without intimidation. Equally, civil society must uphold professionalism, transparency, and independence to maintain legitimacy. Dialogue between government and civic actors should be rooted in mutual accountability and respect. Just as CSOs play a role in holding the government accountable, they must also answer to the public they represent. Rebuilding trust through openness and integrity is essential for civil society to effectively reclaim its role in promoting democratic governance and public welfare.

How would you rate this government’s anti-corruption fight?

In 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reported securing 4,111 convictions and recovering over ¦ 365.4 billion. This was publicly announced by EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede during a leadership retreat, as reported in the article “EFCC Secures 4,111 Convictions, Recovers N365.4bn in 2024 – Chairman” published by BusinessDay on March 12, 2025.

While these figures suggest progress, they are increasingly overshadowed by public skepticism, particularly in light of the administration’s continued appointment of individuals with pending or past corruption cases to strategic government positions. Though the principle of “innocent until proven guilty” must be respected, credibility in anti-corruption efforts depends on more than legal formality. It requires transparency in asset recovery, consistent application of justice, and a demonstrable rejection of political favoritism. Without these, even the most impressive enforcement statistics risk being perceived as cosmetic, rather than structural reforms aimed at building public trust and institutional integrity.

Inflation or GDP rebasing, a major economic policy measure of the regime, has put the macroeconomic indicators in a positive light at least, lowering the inflation figures

In December 2024, Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 34.80%, marking the highest level in nearly three decades. This increase was attributed to heightened demand during the festive season, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Subsequently, in January 2025, the NBS rebased the Consumer Price Index (CPI), updating the base year from 2009 to 2024 to better reflect current consumption patterns.

This methodological change resulted in a reported inflation rate of 24.48% for January. While such statistical adjustments are essential for aligning with international standards, they can create confusion if not clearly communicated. Despite the reported decrease in inflation, many Nigerians continue to experience high prices for goods and services, with wages not keeping pace. Therefore, it’s crucial for policymakers to ensure transparency in statistical reporting and to implement measures that address the real economic challenges faced by citizens.

World Bank/ IMF reports that reforms are not benefiting the larger population. Who is benefiting?

Despite the stated goals of inclusivity, the impact of Nigeria’s current economic reforms has yet to be broadly felt. Both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have noted that while reforms may promote macroeconomic stability, they have not translated into improved living standards for the majority of Nigerians. The country remains home to roughly 15% of the world’s extremely poor population, with food insecurity and inflation worsening.

Some segments of the economy appear better positioned to absorb and respond to these changes than others, particularly in the absence of widespread cushioning mechanisms. The abrupt removal of fuel subsidies, without a phased implementation model or adequate shock absorbers, led to steep rises in transportation and commodity costs, intensifying hardship for vulnerable communities.

The underlying issue is not necessarily the reforms themselves, but how they are implemented. Without transparent processes, accountability, and a deliberate focus on equity, economic gains will continue to bypass those who need them most. A shift toward inclusive growth is essential, not just in principle, but in practice. This includes targeted and well-coordinated social investments, such as food assistance programs, expanded public healthcare, access to affordable housing, and sustained support for small and medium-sized enterprises. These social protections must be prioritized and scaled to ensure that reform outcomes are felt across all layers of society, rather than concentrated in narrow segments of the economy.

Vanguard News