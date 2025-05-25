Why Edo Speaker may not be impeached

Blessing Agbebaku

By Ozioruva Aliu

Despite moves from various quarters, including members of the Edo state House of Assembly, to impeach the Speaker, Hon Blessing Agbebaku, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), this may still be far from coming soon as indications emerged that Governor Monday Okpebholo is fully in support of his continued stay as the speaker.

Despite their political differences before Okpebholo became the state governor, Agbebaku had always said in the house that once they entered the hallowed chambers, it became the business of Edo State and not politicking.

It was also gathered that on two occasions, the governor had to appeal to the lawmakers to allow the speaker to remain. The main reason for the governor’sgovernor’s position is that Agbebaku is loyal to him.

A government official close to the governor told Vanguard on Sunday that another reason is not far from the presence of “strong men” in the party from Edo North.

He states, “The governor is aware that some of the lawmakers and members of the APC want the speaker removed, but it is not just about removing the speaker; there are so many factors.

“This Speaker has supported the governor from the day he was sworn in before his defection. The governor’s bills were passed, and requests were approved without too many challenges, as some leaders of the PDP would want him to do, but he did not do so even when the PDP was in the majority.

“Now, another reason is that if the speaker is removed, the next person will come from Edo North, and our party has many strong men from that axis.

“The Leader of our party, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, is from there; the state chairman of APC, Jerrett Tenebe, is from there; the Minister of Regional Development, Hon Abubakar Momoh, is from there; the former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu is from there, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Julius Ihonvbere is also from there.

“Besides, there are several other powerful members of the party, all of whom would be interested in producing the next Speaker; when the chips are down, will the Speaker be with the governor or recourse to these people.”

Vanguard News