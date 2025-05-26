We’re intentional about transforming Akwa Ibom’s tourism sector — Gov Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has reaffirmed his administration’s strong commitment to transforming the state’s tourism sector, leveraging its comparative advantages and potential for long-term economic growth.

Speaking during the flag-off of the reconstruction of the long-abandoned Ibom International Convention Centre and 200-bedroom Ibom Hotels in Uyo, the governor emphasized that the initiative is part of a deliberate effort to prepare Akwa Ibom for a future beyond oil.

According to a statement from the Government House Press Corps made available to journalists on Sunday, Eno — a former Chairman of the State Hotels and Tourism Board — said the projects, when completed, along with the ARISE Resort, will become key features of the state’s emerging tourism master plan.

“We are gathered here this afternoon in our determined effort to position Akwa Ibom State as the tourism hub of Nigeria,” the governor said.

He stressed that tourism is a central pillar of the ARISE Agenda, his administration’s development blueprint, and outlined the state’s unique assets — including Ibom Air, a soon-to-be-operational world-class international airport, and a peaceful, culturally vibrant populace.

“With our ownership of Ibom Air, the ease of movement, our culinary excellence, and a united, hospitable people, Akwa Ibom stands at the cusp of tourism-driven growth,” Eno added.

Highlighting ongoing developments, he described the ARISE Resort as a forthcoming family-themed destination, complete with a 9-hole golf course, artificial lakes, playgrounds, banquet hall, and luxury chalets — a project he called “a marvel of human imagination.”

“Uyo, our beautiful capital city, is already the host city of choice for national conventions, seminars, and retreats. The completion of the hotel and convention centre will make our city a one-stop tourism haven,” he noted.

Addressing questions about reviving projects abandoned for over a decade, Governor Eno said his administration is focused on completing high-impact initiatives to avoid wastage of already invested public resources.

“I came not just to deepen peace and unity in my state, but to deploy my finisher’s anointing—especially on projects that have already consumed billions. I believe God wanted us to complete these projects and align them with modern tourism standards,” he stated.

He also acknowledged the vision of past administrations, particularly commending Senate President Godswill Akpabio, for initiating the projects.

Lawmakers from the National Assembly, led by Senator Aniekan Bassey (Uyo Senatorial District), commended Governor Eno for his inclusive leadership and commitment to development. They pledged their support for his second-term bid.

Also speaking, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong, praised the governor’s focus on infrastructure, job creation, and tourism growth, noting that the completed projects will add significant value to the state’s economy.