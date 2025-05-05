We’ll respond to Trump’s AI Papacy image in due time — Catholic Secretariat

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, CSN, has indicated that it will provide a response to former President Donald Trump’s controversial AI-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope, but only after verifying its authenticity.

Very Rev. Fr. Mike Nsikak Umoh, the National Director, Social Communications at the Secretariat, who spoke with Vanguard in Abuja yesterday, emphasised the importance of careful scrutiny before making any public comments.

“I sent it to my ICT officer to verify the source and any associated promotions. Until I do, I can’t say anything definite,” Umoh stated.

He acknowledged the potential for misinformation, particularly regarding high-profile figures, such as Trump, saying “we also know it’s entirely possible for this sort of thing to be fabricated.”

The image, which Trump shared shortly after the death of Pope Francis, has drawn sharp criticism from the New York State Catholic Conference.

Condemning the act as disrespectful, the conference stated: “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President,

“We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

Trump’s decision to share the digitally altered image, which was also reposted by the White House’s official account, has elicited mixed reactions among the public, ranging from laughter to disbelief.

His lighthearted remark about wanting to be pope complicates his positioning within religious contexts. “I’d like to be pope,