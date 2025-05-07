We’ll accommodate Kwankwaso, when he decides to join us – Ganduje

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, says the party will accommodate Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, into its folds if he decides to join.

Speaking to newsmen after receiving Alhaji Yusuf Ata, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Ganduje said:” The APC is deepening and widening democracy in the country.

”Kwankwaso is a fish out of water, trying to find its way back into the waters.

“We cannot say we can’t accommodate him, because a friend in need is a friend indeed.

“We don’t want to leave him completely abandoned, we can still have him in, if he wants to join us”.

“When you see your son running to where he would get shelter and you are a big brother in a big home, I think it is morally right to accommodate him.

“So, we cannot say we cannot accommodate him,” Ganduje stressed.

Earlier, Ata, who is a former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly said he visited Ganduje to pay his respect and to appreciate him and show support for what the President Bola Tinubu-led administration was doing for Kano State.

“We are strongly behind Tinubu and we are working round the clock to ensure we deliver Kano State in 2027,” he said.

Speaking on the ‘Kwankwasiyya movement”, Ata said the Kwankwasiyya red cap era was becoming a thing of the past in the state.

”For me, I will not want the former Kano state governor to be welcomed into the APC fold. But I have no choice if our national chairman decides to have him on board.” Ata said.