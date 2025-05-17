Wave of high-profile defections to APC imminent — Speaker Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has said that more high-profile defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected in the coming months.

Speaking at the APC North-West Zonal Stakeholders Meeting held in Kaduna on Saturday, Abbas said the wave of defections reflects growing confidence in the party and President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Speaker, Musa Krishi quoted Abbas as saying, “At the gubernatorial level, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, have decamped to our party, and we anticipate many more high-profile defections in the coming months, reflecting the growing confidence of Nigerians in our party and President Tinubu.”

Abbas noted that since the 2023 general elections, the APC has retained control of 19 state governments and remains the dominant force in both chambers of the National Assembly. He added that recent defections of federal lawmakers from states including Kano, Osun, Kebbi, Delta, and Edo have brought the number of defectors in the House of Representatives to 25.

He also celebrated the party’s victory in the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, where Senator Monday Okpebholo emerged as governor. Abbas attributed the APC’s growing appeal to internal reforms, improved candidate selection processes and strengthened grassroots structures.

“With these improvements, we have made significant strides regionally through targeted policy dialogues and development partnerships, revitalising our presence in Zamfara and Sokoto. Simultaneously, our accomplishments in the South-South have been reinforced by strategic realignments validated at the polls in Rivers and Bayelsa,” he said.

The Speaker described the North-West geopolitical zone as a critical power bloc in Nigerian politics, noting that the region’s over 22 million registered voters, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s 2023 data, make it a decisive factor in elections.

“However, while acknowledging our substantial voter base, it’s imperative to understand that numbers alone will not assure victory. Discipline and unity hold the key. Past elections have exposed divisions that we cannot allow to resurface; now is the time for collaboration and shared aspirations. I urge everyone involved to remain committed to the party’s values, maintain internal harmony, and foster a united front,” he said.

Addressing regional challenges, Abbas called for concerted action to tackle insecurity and declining agricultural productivity in the North-West. He proposed the creation of a zonal coordination platform that brings together lawmakers, governors, and experts to identify priorities and recommend solutions.

“This approach is essential for securing significant federal attention and ensuring that the needs of our region are effectively met,” he said.