Video: Massive turnout as Bishop David Abioye holds first service in new church

Hundreds of worshippers thronged the inaugural service of Bishop David Abioye’s newly established ministry, Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, held on Sunday, May 4, 2025, marking a new chapter in the renowned cleric’s spiritual journey.

Bishop Abioye, the former Vice President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), formally announced the birth of the new assembly before a packed congregation made up of longtime followers, ministers, and first-time attendees.

In a now-viral video from the event, Abioye made it clear that the establishment of the new church was not motivated by personal ambition or public pressure but was in obedience to divine instruction.

“May I make it very clear that the inauguration of this assembly is not in response to demands of people to start a church, but by the emergence of God’s eternal purpose, ordained from the foundation of the world, which is just coming to light at His own time,” he declared.

He described the ministry as an extension of the universal church of Christ, continuing the mission of spreading the gospel globally in accordance with the Great Commission.

“This is simply an offshoot of the Church of Jesus Universal, which keeps expanding and spreading across the globe… Of which I consider myself a messenger of a fraction, as no one person can fulfil the entire Great Commission,” he said.

Bishop Abioye officially inaugurated Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly in the name of the Trinity and welcomed all attendees to what he called “a place of spiritual triumph.”

“Stepping into this assembly is stepping out of failure, stepping out of defeat, stepping out of calamities, and stepping into endless triumph,” he declared to loud cheers from the congregation.

