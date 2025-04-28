Pastor Abioye unveils own church after retirement from Winners Chapel

Pastor David Abioye has launched a new church following his retirement from Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel.

Abioye, a former vice-president of Winners Chapel, was retired alongside Thomas Aremu in October 2024 after a policy review that pegged the mandatory retirement age for leaders at 55. At the time of their retirement, Aremu was 67 years old while Abioye was 63.

On Monday evening, Abioye announced via his official X account that he would commence Sunday morning services on May 4, 2025.

“Exciting news! By the grace of God, starting next Sunday, our service is moving to the morning — 8:00AM.

It’s a new day for you — come ready to be blessed mightily in Jesus’ name,” he wrote.

“Mark your calendars, set your alarms — we can’t wait to see you there! Tag someone you’re inviting!.”

Upon his retirement, Abioye had initially launched a non-denominational ministry that held evening services every Sunday. However, on April 27, he disclosed that the ministry would now shift to Sunday morning services at 8 a.m.

“Very important information. From next Sunday by the grace of God, our service is migrating to morning. Hallelujah. And the time is 8am. God bless you mightily in Jesus’ name,” he said.