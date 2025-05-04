VeryDarkMan: Criminals may mimic your show of force, Obi warns security agents

…Says recent developments raise serious concerns About Nigeria’s Democracy

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over recent events in Nigeria, which he says threaten the country’s democratic principles.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Obi commented on the tension sparked by the arrest of popular activist Martin Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, and the alleged abduction of a factional President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

He stated: “The recent developments in our nation continue to raise serious concerns about the direction we are headed as a democracy. The tension in the land, aggravated by hardship, is being needlessly fueled by our attitude to the rule of law and human rights.”

Obi criticized the manner in which Otse was arrested, noting that although security agencies may have acted within their legal rights, the approach lacked transparency and civility.

“The arrest of Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), though perhaps within the legal rights of security agencies, was carried out in a manner that left many Nigerians unsettled.

The display of force, lacking in transparency and civility, closely resembled an abduction—a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements.”

He warned that if Nigerians cannot distinguish between lawful arrests and abductions, the country risks losing a vital layer of national security and accountability.

Obi recalled similar incidents involving members of the judiciary, emphasizing that when judges are treated with disrespect, the public loses faith in the justice system.

“Even our esteemed judges, the last line of defence for justice, have suffered similar indignities in recent years. When those who interpret the law are treated with such disregard, it is difficult to expect that ordinary citizens will feel protected under the law.”

He also highlighted the economic implications of such actions. “The backlash directed at GTBank, allegedly linked to the circumstances surrounding Mr. Otse’s arrest, has had serious reputational consequences. At a time when investor confidence is already fragile, we must do all we can to avoid actions that tarnish institutions or undermine the trust of both citizens and the international community.”

Obi questioned whether the activist could have been invited for questioning in a more civil and transparent manner, avoiding the damage done to individuals, institutions, and the nation’s image.

Obi reacts to NANS incident

Turning to the NANS incident, Obi described the alleged abduction of its President as equally troubling.

“If true, it raises critical questions about the independence of student leadership and the subtle erosion of young voices in our democracy. Nigeria’s youth should not feel coerced, silenced, or absorbed into political agendas that do not reflect their will.”

He warned against normalizing the oppression of young voices through force, patronage, or intimidation.

Obi concluded by urging a return to a just and accountable Nigeria: “We must return to a Nigeria where justice is done and is seen to be done without theatrics or abuse. A country where youth can speak freely, judges can serve with dignity, and institutions act responsibly. That is the Nigeria we must rebuild. A new Nigeria is possible.”