Veritas reaffirms commitment to micro pension, financial inclusion

By Olayinka Ajayi

Veritas Glanvills Pensions, has reaffirmed its commitment to driving micro pension adoption and financial inclusion awareness across all sectors.

Speaking during the company’s courtesy visit to its Brand Ambassador, Femi Adebayo, to congratulate him on his outstanding wins at the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA),the company’s Head of Business Development (South), Mrs. Oluwakemi Aroyehun, who represented the Managing Director, Mr. Godson Ukpevo, applauded Adebayo’s excellence and integrity qualities that mirror the core values of the company.

She said, “The visit is not just to celebrate an award, but to honour the value Femi Adebayo represents as a person and as our brand ambassador. His consistency, creativity, and professionalism are aligned with our brand’s principles of trust, excellence, and long-term impact,”.

She described Adebayo as a true embodiment of the kind of partnership Veritas seeks, one that goes beyond visibility to value alignment.

She said the company has grown steadily since its inception in 2007.

“Today, we manage close to ¦ 300 billion in assets and serve nearly 200,000 Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders. But more importantly, we are known for our relationship management, investment returns, accessibility, and efficient benefit processing,”

She urged Nigerians, especially creatives and entrepreneurs, to ask critical questions about pension services, such as: Is the provider accessible? Do they offer good returns? Will I be treated like a priority client?

Responding, Adebayo shared how his association with the company shifted his mindset about financial planning.

“Before becoming part of the Veritas family, I honestly didn’t appreciate what it meant to prepare for the future, but since I joined, I’ve become an advocate, not just for the brand but for the message of micro pension awareness itself. I tell my colleagues: your success today doesn’t guarantee security tomorrow.”