Madagascar knock out Kenya to reach CHAN semis

Madagascar beat Kenya on penalties on Friday to reach the African Nations Championships (CHAN) semi-finals and end the host nation’s remarkable run.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time but the dominant islanders held their nerve to win a dramatic shootout 4-3.

After a goalless first half, Alphonce Omija had given Kenya a deserved lead three minutes into the second half. The hosts would have added a second only for Ryan Ogam’s strike to be ruled offside.

Madagascar fought back to level scores in the 69th minute when Gilles Razafimaro stepped up from the spot after midfielder Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa was brought crashing down in the box.

The two sides tried for a breakthrough but neither could find the winner.

Toky Rakotondraibe converted the decisive penalty in the shootout for Madagascar after Omija had missed for the Kenyans.

In Dar es Salaam, two-time champions Morocco pipped Tanzania 1-0 in the second quarter-final to complete a heartbreaking night for the tournament co-hosts.

Oussama Lamlioui scored the all-important goal in the 65th minute to take his tally to four goals and make him the tournament top scorer.

Tanzania pushed for an equaliser but Morocco held their nerve to reach the semi-final and keep alive hope of capturing the title for a third time.

The second pair of quarter-finals will be played on Saturday.

Co-hosts Uganda face defending champions Senegal in Kampala while Sudan face Algeria at the Amaan stadium in Zanzibar.