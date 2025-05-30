Unity Cup final: Jamaica vs Nigeria – date, time and where to watch

The stage is set for a thrilling football spectacle as the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica in the final of the Unity Cup 2025.

The highly anticipated clash will unfold at the GTech Community Stadium in Brentford, London, on Saturday, May 31, with kickoff scheduled for 7:45 PM.

This grand finale brings together two dynamic footballing nations representing the African and Caribbean diaspora, promising a night of electrifying action, cultural pride, and sporting excellence.

Road to the Final

Jamaica booked their spot in the final after a pulsating 3-2 victory over regional rivals Trinidad and Tobago in the first semi-final on May 27.

The Reggae Boyz stormed to a 2-0 lead, only to see the Soca Warriors claw back to level terms. But in dramatic fashion, Richard King netted a stoppage-time penalty to seal the win for Jamaica, underlining their fighting spirit and composure under pressure.

Nigeria, meanwhile, edged out perennial rivals Ghana in a tense 2-1 victory on May 28 in what was dubbed the “Jollof Derby.”

The Super Eagles took control early, with Cyriel Dessers opening the scoring before a Ghanaian own goal gave Nigeria a 2-0 cushion. Although Ghana pulled one back in the second half, Nigeria held firm to punch their ticket to the final.

Key Players and Form

Despite the absence of star forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, Nigeria has shown impressive depth. Veteran leaders Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi, along with Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze, have stepped up to steer the team into the final.

Jamaica, on their part, have showcased a blend of flair and grit throughout the tournament, with standout performances from the likes of Leon Bailey and Shamar Nicholson, and now look to crown their campaign with a historic win.

Historic Encounter

While meetings between Nigeria and Jamaica have been rare, previous encounters have been closely contested. This Unity Cup final offers both teams a golden opportunity to etch their names in the tournament’s history books.

Where to Watch

Fans across the globe can catch all the action live on NFF TV, SuperSport and AfroSport.

Vanguard News