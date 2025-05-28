Unity Cup: Nigeria vs Ghana — Date, time, and where to watch

FILE IMAGE

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Super Eagles of Nigeria return to action today as they take on Ghana in the 2025 Unity Cup.

Tagged the “Jollof Derby”, the fierce rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana has seen 56 encounters across all competitions. Ghana’s Black Stars lead the head-to-head with 25 wins against Nigeria’s 13 victories, while the remaining 18 matches have ended in draws.

The Unity Cup, being held for the first time in 21 years, aims to celebrate and promote football and cultural ties among African and Caribbean communities with significant populations in the United Kingdom.

The tournament also features Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, with the former defeating the latter 3–2 on Tuesday to book a place in the final. The winner between Nigeria and Ghana will face Jamaica in the final match.

The Unity Cup was first held in 2004 and saw Nigeria emerge champions, beating the Republic of Ireland 3–0 in their opening game and Jamaica 2–0 in the second.

Match Details

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM (Nigerian time)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London

Broadcast: Afrosport, DStv, and NFF TV