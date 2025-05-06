UNFPA trains personnel ahead of establishing GBViE course at BSU

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, training team has commenced the training of the selected personnel ahead of the establishment of a course on Gender Based Violence in Emergencies, GBViE, at the Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi.

Addressing facilitators and participants at the opening ceremony in Makurdi, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Tor Iorapuu said the University had carefully selected those to undergo the training.

Represented by the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Prof. Andrea Ornguze, he charged the participants to maintain their enthusiasm and readiness till the end of the training.

He noted the importance of the GBViE course in solving issues related to assault and sexual violence against vulnerable groups, “especially those faced with the challenges of displacements due to insecurity.”

The Humanitarian Coordinator UNFPA Nigeria, Christian Macauley expressed excitement and gratitude for the partnership with the University and urged the management of the institution to own the initiative and ensure its sustainability.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management/State Emergency Management Agency, Sir James Iorpuu said the collaboration between the University and UNFPA “is vital in raising awareness and tackling the scourge of Gender Based Violence in the state.”

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kunde, represented by the Coordinator, Benue State Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Makurdi, Mrs. Linda Dirisu also lauded the initiative, noting that “it would have a ripple effect by creating a network of skilled trainers who will take the message of change to the communities.”

The Executive Secretary, Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Dr. Grace Adagba, described the training as timely and stressed that “Gender-Based Violence affects both men and women and must be addressed comprehensively.”

Former Vice Chancellor of BSU, Prof. Charity Angya, emphasized that equipping leaders with the right knowledge was key to spreading the knowledge needed to handle GBV and other related cases of violence.

Also, the Director General, Bureau for International Corporation and Development, BICD, Mr. Leo-Angelo Viashima who pointed out that the training would go a long way in enhancing community sensitization about GBV said “it represents a significant step in protecting vulnerable population, and providing survivors the needed psycho-social support to overcome their situation.”

The Director General urged the participants to remain alert to signs of GBV and be advocates for prevention and support for survivors.

The Director of the Centre for Advancement and Linkages at BSU, Dr. Elijah Ikpanor in his closing remark appreciated UNFPA for honouring the request of the University for partnership and thanked the Management of the University for providing the enabling environment and institutional support to make the training possible.

Others who lauded the initiative included the Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Dr. Frederick Ikyaan, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Anna Itodo,

the Executive Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Board, Mrs. Grace Wende, and the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Yanmar Ortese.

The two weeks Training the Trainers programme aimed to equip lecturers, community leaders, and opinion shapers with the tools and knowledge to prevent and respond to GBV in insecurity-prone areas.