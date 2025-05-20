Two Anambra brothers in U.S. donate millions to boost security in their community

By Vincent Ujumadu

In honor of their late father, two U.S.-based indigenes of Anambra State—Julius Ezeani Asokwu Sea Jr., a chartered accountant, and Nexus Uzoma Asokwu Sea, a renowned legal practitioner—have donated over ₦10 million and six motorcycles to support the Ifitedunu Vigilante Security Outfit in Dunukofia Local Government Area.

The gesture, made in memory of their father, Dr. Julius Asokwu Sea, popularly known as Onowu New Jersey, also included a further ₦2 million to cover fueling and maintenance of the motorcycles for several months.

At the presentation ceremony held at the Ifitedunu Town Hall, the donors’ uncle, Dr. Francis Asokwu Sea, explained that the empowerment initiative was a tribute to a man who embodied humility, leadership, empathy, and service to his people.

The brothers also disbursed ₦50,000 each to 50 elderly persons aged 70 and above, offered cash gifts to participants of a local football tournament, and provided additional support for farmers and traders in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the donors stated: “This contribution is more than just a gift; it is a tribute to our late father. Though a decade has passed since his transition, his spirit of generosity continues to inspire our unwavering commitment to our hometown and community.”

They emphasized that the donation would significantly enhance local security operations by enabling real-time response to emergencies and distress calls.

Receiving the items on behalf of the community, Prof. Stephen Ufoaroh, President General of the Ifitedunu Town Union, expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the town’s commitment to community development.

“This gesture aligns perfectly with our vision of a greater Ifitedunu, where our sons and daughters across the globe come together to uplift our community.”

The brothers also acknowledged key supporters of the initiative.

“We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to our dear aunty, Mrs. Justina Uche Onwubuya, and her family for their generous contribution of ₦1 million. We are equally grateful to our aunty, Winifred Emenaka, who donated ₦500,000. These were combined with our own ₦500,000 contribution to make up the ₦2 million earmarked for fueling and maintenance.”

They extended special thanks to Rev. Fr. Victor Igwegbe, village chairmen, and other dignitaries who graced the event. They also singled out Ambassador Ike Onyegbu, Chairman of Umuanugo Village, for his exemplary coordination.

In recognition of their outstanding service and contributions to community development, the brothers were recently conferred with chieftaincy titles by HRH Igwe Dr. Emeka Ilouno, Ezedunu of Ifitedunu.

Julius Ezeani Sea, co-founder of Silicon Africa and a financial technology strategist, was honored with the title Ajie Ifitedunu.

Nexus Uzoma Sea, a partner at the elite law firm O’Melveny & Myers LLP and founder of Naija We Can, was named Onwa N’etili Ora Ifitedunu.

The brothers reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable development and grassroots empowerment, noting that their father’s legacy remains a guiding light in their journey to give back.