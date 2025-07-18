NSCDC inaugurates security outpost in Lugbe to boost community safety

NSCDC officials

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Command has inaugurated a security outpost in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory to strengthen community engagement and enhance the protection of residents.

The Lugbe outpost was officially inaugurated on Friday in Abuja by the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu.

According to Odumosu, the establishment of the outpost goes beyond the construction of a building; it represents the Corps’ commitment to creating a safer environment for residents of the FCT.

“With urbanisation and the rapid population growth in the FCT, security challenges have become more complex.

“We are now faced with emerging threats that require innovative and proactive solutions.

“This outpost is strategically positioned to swiftly respond to security challenges and to effectively engage with the community.

“It will serve as a base for our officers to monitor activities in the area, support neighbourhood watch programmes, and foster a spirit of cooperation between the NSCDC and the communities we serve,” he said.

The commandant urged officers deployed to the outpost to uphold the Corps’ core values of integrity, professionalism, and dedication.

“Our success is measured not only by how we respond to incidents but also by how we proactively educate and empower citizens to take part in maintaining security,” he noted.

Odumosu also called on stakeholders and community leaders to collaborate with the NSCDC in ensuring a safer FCT.

“Let us work hand-in-hand to build a secure environment where every citizen can thrive without fear.

“Together, we can create a resilient community that stands the test of time,” he added.

He expressed appreciation to the management of Leisure Court Estate for donating the facility, acknowledging the gesture as a significant contribution to national security.

“Your generosity and commitment to supporting our mission will greatly enhance our capacity to serve and protect communities.

“This outpost not only boosts our operational effectiveness but also stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between citizens and security agencies,” Odumosu said.

Managing Director of Leisure Court Estate, Segun Abolaji, said the donation was part of the company’s effort to support the Federal Government’s drive toward improved security.

“We have done our bit to secure our environment because the government cannot do it all.

“It is our pleasure to support this initiative,” Abolaji stated.

Vanguard News