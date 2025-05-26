Twenty arrive, six expected as Super Eagles open camp for Unity Cup

Super Eagles

The Super Eagles have opened training camp in England ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Unity Cup, with 20 players already reporting for duty.

The tournament, designed to foster unity through football, will feature a headline clash between Nigeria and long-standing rivals Ghana at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.

Early arrivals at the camp include a blend of seasoned internationals and promising newcomers, creating a competitive atmosphere as preparations intensify for the showdown.

Among those already in camp are: Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Semi Ajayi, Frank Onyeka, Nathan Tella, Cyriel Dessers, Felix Agu, Igho Ogbu, Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Junior Nduka, Sadiq Ismaila, Waliu Ojetoye, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Papa Mustapha, Saviour Isaac, Collins Ogwueze, Sikiru Alimi, and Abubakar Adamu.

Still expected to join the team are goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, and Amas Obasogie, as well as outfield players Chrisantus Uche, Samuel Chukwueze, and Tolu Arokodare.

Vanguard News