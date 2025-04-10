Unity Cup 2025: Nigeria, Ghana to renew rivalry in London

Super Eagles

Football fans across Africa and the Caribbean are in for a treat as Nigeria and Ghana reignite their storied rivalry at the upcoming Unity Cup 2025.

The four-nation tournament, returning after 20 years, will be held at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium in West London this May.

Organised by AfroSport, the event features Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago in a week-long celebration of football, culture, and unity.

“We are proud to bring back The Unity Cup,” said AfroSport’s Rotimi Pedro. “It’s been a long journey to revive this important community event… Unity Cup 2025 is a week-long celebration of our interconnected culture in food, music and comedy anchored around elite footballing talents from our home nations.”

The tournament kicks off Tuesday, 27 May, with Jamaica facing Trinidad & Tobago in the opening semi-final. But all eyes will be on Wednesday, 28 May, when Nigeria and Ghana clash once again in a rivalry that spans over 70 years.

Nigeria, with three AFCON titles, and Ghana, with four, last met in March 2024, when Nigeria won 2-1 in a friendly. Their fierce competition continues to capture global attention.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau called the Unity Cup “a vital opportunity for our team to bond ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.”

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong added, “This is a great tournament for us to reunite and continue strategizing for the upcoming World Cup qualifying games.”

The final and third-place match will both be played on Saturday, 31 May. Brentford FC Ambassador

Marcus Gayle celebrated the tournament’s return, saying, “The Unity Cup brings together elite football talent while celebrating deep cultural bonds between Africa and the Caribbean.”

Vanguard News