Troops neutralize bandit leaders, recover arms in Zamfara

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, under the command of Brigadier General Timothy Opurum, has achieved a significant operational success in its ongoing fight against terrorism, neutralizing several bandit leaders and recovering arms in Talata-Mafara and Kaura-Namoda Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Zamfara State.

In a statement issued by Captain Suleiman Omale, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, it was reported that on the morning of May 1, 2025, troops from Combat Team 6 (CT 6) encountered a large group of armed bandits who had infiltrated Mai Kwanugga village in Talata-Mafara LGA. The bandits had been attacking locals and setting houses on fire before the arrival of the troops.

Upon contact, the troops engaged the criminals in a fierce gun battle, successfully neutralizing several terrorists, including five notorious bandit leaders: Auta Jijji, Dankali, Sagidi, Kachallah Rijaji, and Kachallah Suza.

Reinforcements from the 1 Brigade Quick Response Force (QRF) and the 1 Brigade Special Forces (1 BSF) pursued the fleeing bandits, leading to the recovery of a cache of weapons, including:

4 AK-47 rifles

1 PKT Machine Gun

2 RPG tubes

6 RPG bombs

28 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition

43 rounds of PKT ammunition

On May 2, 2025, during a post-operation exploitation, local residents provided additional arms and confirmed further details about the neutralized bandit leaders. Unfortunately, two civilians were caught in crossfire from stray bullets. The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts to eliminate remaining threats in the area continue.

In a separate development on May 1, 2025, troops from Combat Team 2 (CT 2), in coordination with other security agencies, effectively responded to a protest in Dayau village, Kaura-Namoda LGA. Residents, frustrated by recent bandit attacks, had blocked a major supply route by burning tires and obstructing traffic. The security team carried out a peaceful crowd dispersal operation, restored calm, and reopened the road. Normal activities have since resumed in the area.

Brigadier General Timothy Opurum commended the bravery and professionalism of the troops and reassured citizens of the brigade’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and security across the state.

The Nigerian Army encourages the public to continue providing credible information to security agencies and urges citizens to avoid taking the law into their own hands.