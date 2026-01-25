Troops storm Sububu Forest in Zamfara, neutralize bandits, rescue kidnap victims

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the 8 Division Garrison Strike Force operating under Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 2 have stormed the notorious Sububu Forest in Maradu LGA of Zamfara state, neutralizing bandits in firefights and rescuing kidnapped victims.

A statement by Captain David Adewusi, the Media Information Officer, said the offensive operation was a resounding victory against terrorism.

“The operation, aimed at dismantling terrorist enclaves and restoring peace to the State, has resulted in the neutralization of 6 terrorists, the recovery of arms and ammunition, the destruction of terrorist infrastructure, and the successful rescue of a kidnapped underage victim.

“The offensive commenced with a targeted engagement at Indulumu village, where gallant troops confronted and neutralized 2 terrorists.

“Following the intense firefight, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, further disrupting the terrorists’ operational capabilities.

“Driven by unwavering resolve, the Strike Force pressed forward to Ruduno village, where they encountered further resistance.

“In a display of exceptional bravery and tactical prowess, the troops neutralized an additional four terrorists, effectively dismantling a key element of the terrorist network.

“The operation yielded the recovery of another AK-47 rifle, a magazine loaded with 28 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 2 motorcycles, instrumental in the terrorists’ mobility and logistics operations, were also destroyed on-site, further crippling their capacity to operate.

“Beyond the direct engagement with the terrorists, the operation achieved a profound humanitarian success.

“As troops exploited deeper into the forest, they successfully rescued a kidnapped underage victim, identified as Halira Ibrahim, bringing an end to her ordeal and offering a beacon of hope to the affected community.

“The rescue underscores the troops’ unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens and combating the scourge of kidnapping.

‘The offensive continued with the s destruction of multiple terrorist camps and life support structures in Magaji, Galakaje, Filinga, and Kukatara.

“These actions have significantly disrupted the terrorists’ ability to sustain their operations, denying them safe havens and logistics support.”

Vanguard News