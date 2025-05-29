Tinubu’s two years in office: Nigeria teeters on a fragile edge – Ejiofor

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Human rights lawyer and activist, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq. (KSC), has described Nigeria as a nation at a dangerous crossroads, where the hopes of tomorrow’s leaders are being shackled by the chains of the past.

In a scathing assessment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s two years in office, Ejiofor said Nigeria’s fragility is not the result of a sudden collapse, but of long-standing internal decay that has been ignored for too long.

“Nigeria’s fragility isn’t marked by the thunderous collapse of a dam,” he said, “but by the quiet rot of a house neglected from within.”

Ejiofor, who also serves as lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), warned that the soul of the nation is being eroded not just by decaying institutions and uninspired leadership, but by a deeper tragedy: the betrayal of its youth.

“Once the pulse of our collective hope, Nigerian youth now stand disoriented at history’s intersection—seduced, coerced, or willingly enlisted into the very machinery that has long suppressed their future,” he lamented.

He decried how young, vibrant minds and skilled hands have been diverted from their purpose and repurposed to protect the corrupt and saboteurs of national progress.

According to Ejiofor, this is not simply a series of isolated missteps, but a systemic betrayal. He painted a grim picture of Nigerian graduates whose dreams “gather rust” as their CVs gather dust. Many, he noted, are driven to crime, drugs, or online toxicity in their search for meaning and survival.

“Their energies—once meant to build—are now bartered for petty tokens of survival or, worse, applause from power brokers who feast on dysfunction,” he said.

With the 2027 elections on the horizon, Ejiofor warned of even more dangerous political tactics taking shape—not rooted in enlightenment or reform, but in manipulation and division.

“We are witnessing the rise of digital thuggery, political puppetry, and divisive echo chambers. The youth—Nigeria’s beating heart—are being weaponized, not for reform, but for ruin.”

He also condemned the growing glorification of “chaos merchants”—those who manipulate public discourse with lies and distortions, drawing cheers from a weary and often misinformed populace.

“Nigeria is bleeding in ways numbers can’t measure. And the knife is too often held by the very hands that should be healing her.”

Despite his scathing critique, Ejiofor concluded with a call for hope—but a hope grounded in action, not denial. He urged Nigerian youth to reclaim their agency and resist being tools of a broken system.

“This is not just a political moment; it’s a moral reckoning. Our crossroads is not just national—it is generational. Every compromise today will echo into a tomorrow that may never come.”

“Let the youth rise—not as tools, but as architects. Not as hashtags, but as harvesters of a new dawn,” he affirmed.