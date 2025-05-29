Tinubu restates commitment to security, safety of Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu says his administration is committed to the security and safety of Nigerians.

The president said this in a statement on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of his administration.

“Without a responsive and reliable national security infrastructure that can protect lives and properties, our economy will not perform optimally, and those who seek to harm us will impair and disrupt our way of life.

“For our government, protecting our people and their peaceful way of life is the utmost priority,” said Tinubu.

He stated that his administration had improved collaboration among security agencies, increased intelligence-driven operations, and better ensured the welfare of the armed forces and security personnel.

“I use this opportunity to salute the courage and everyday sacrifice of our servicemen and women.

“We may not always witness the tremendous efforts they make to keep us safe, but we benefit every day from the results of their dedication.

“Even if we do not thank them often enough, they willingly face danger so we can go about our lives freely and without fear.

“Our military, police, and intelligence agencies are committed to always responding to emerging security threats and new challenges because it is the patriotic duty they owe a grateful nation,” the president stated.

He said amid the new security challenges, he could report some successes.

Tinubu said in some areas of the North-West hitherto under the control of bandits, the gallant armed forces had restored order, reducing and eliminating threats to lives and livelihoods.

With the success achieved, he said, farmers were back tilling the land, and that highways, hitherto dangerous for travellers, had become safer.

“Our security agencies have succeeded many times in rescuing the abducted citizens from the hands of their tormentors.

“I promise you, we shall remain vigilant, as I told security chiefs during the last meeting to up their game and collaborate to end this plague of evil men.

“Every Nigerian deserves to live without fear,” the president reassured. (NAN)