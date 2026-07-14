Engineering Key to Nigeria’s Development, Economic Growth — APC Chairman

Yilwatda

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has said Nigeria’s drive for sustainable development, economic transformation and industrial growth depends on placing engineering, innovation and technology at the centre of national planning.

Yilwatda spoke on Tuesday after attending the opening ceremony of the 34th Engineering Assembly of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, in Abuja.

The APC chairman, who is an engineer, said the gathering of engineering professionals, policymakers, industry leaders and academics underscored the critical role of engineering in addressing Nigeria’s development challenges.

He described engineering as a strategic tool for nation-building, economic prosperity and social progress, noting that the theme of the assembly, “Shaping Solutions, Building a Greater Future,” reflected the responsibility of engineers in providing practical and technology-driven solutions to national problems.

According to him, engineers must go beyond technical competence by embracing innovation, research, ethical practice and leadership to design infrastructure and systems that improve the lives of citizens.

He said investments in engineering education, research, innovation and local capacity development were essential for Nigeria to compete globally, adding that countries that had achieved rapid economic transformation did so by empowering engineers, scientists and innovators.

Yilwatda noted that Nigeria possesses the human and natural resources needed to drive technological advancement, provided there are sound government policies, strategic partnerships and sustained investment in science and engineering.

He identified engineering as critical to the successful implementation of infrastructure projects in roads, rail transport, bridges, housing, water resources, power, telecommunications, manufacturing, mining and the digital economy.

The APC chairman also said the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu recognises infrastructure development and technological advancement as key pillars of economic growth, making the role of engineers even more significant.

He urged Nigerian engineers to embrace emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, renewable energy, smart infrastructure and advanced manufacturing while maintaining high ethical and professional standards.

Yilwatda also called for stronger collaboration among government, regulatory agencies, academia, professional bodies and the private sector to accelerate national development.

He commended COREN for promoting professional standards, strengthening engineering regulation and ensuring public safety through effective oversight of the profession.

The APC chairman said resolutions from the 34th Engineering Assembly would contribute to policies aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s industrialisation and infrastructure development.

He also encouraged young engineers to pursue excellence, innovation and integrity, assuring them that opportunities abound for professionals committed to national development.

Expressing confidence in the capacity of Nigerian engineers to address the country’s infrastructure deficit, create jobs and boost productivity, Yilwatda said the ideas and partnerships emerging from the assembly would help position Nigeria on the path of sustainable development and shared prosperity.

“By harnessing our collective knowledge, embracing innovation, upholding professionalism and working together across sectors, we can truly shape lasting solutions and build the greater future that every Nigerian deserves,” he said.