Tinubu committed to inclusive governance, says presidency

President Bola Tinubu

— As Charismatic Bishops demand swift action on Benue, Plateau security crisis

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Communication, Daniel Bwala, on Friday, reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to inclusive governance, national development, and security across Nigeria.

The presidential aide gave the assurance during a meeting with a delegation from the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, at the State House, Abuja.

Led by CBCN Secretary General, Bishop Chivir Chianson, the delegation presented a comprehensive set of concerns, with a major emphasis on the escalating security crisis in Benue and Plateau states.

The bishops also used the occasion to formally announce the 2025 Synod of the Conference, which is expected to attract over 600 bishops from Nigeria and 36 other countries. The Synod will focus on themes of leadership, faith, and nation-building.

Bwala welcomed the delegation, acknowledging the bishops’ concerns and reiterating the administration’s openness to feedback.

While assuring the religious leaders that Tinubu remains focused on equitable and unbiased governance, Bwala said,

“This government is committed to the security and welfare of all Nigerians, as enshrined in the constitution.”

Responding to concerns about political appointments, he emphasised that President Tinubu does not view appointments through religious or ethnic lenses.

“He is guided by fairness and a commitment to inspire hope among all Nigerians,” he noted.

Addressing the security situation, Bwala stressed the president’s resolve to confront all forms of criminality, banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, and domestic violence, without prejudice.

“The directive is clear: all crimes must be met with decisive action. There is no tolerance for evil,” he said.

He also highlighted the federal government’s ongoing collaboration with state governors, particularly in violence-prone states such as Benue, Plateau, and Zamfara, to address root causes of insecurity.

Drawing a pastoral parallel, he likened the fight against crime to spiritual warfare: “Just as pastors must continually pray and cast out spirits, the government must persistently battle emerging threats.”

On economic policy, Bwala defended the removal of fuel subsidies, describing it as a move that has allowed for increased allocations to states for salaries and infrastructure. He cited initiatives like the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and increased NYSC stipends as signs of progress.

While declining to comment on the National Assembly, Bwala reaffirmed respect for the independence of the legislative and judicial branches, in line with constitutional provisions.

The presidential aide accepted an invitation to speak at the forthcoming synod and pledged to deliver the bishops’ letter to the president.

“Nigeria needs the active involvement of all citizens—Christians, Muslims, and others—in governance,” he said.

Earlier, Bishop Chianson conveyed the CBCN’s support for President Tinubu, lauding his inclusive appointments and bold policy decisions. He particularly lauded the removal of the fuel subsidy, describing it as a necessary and courageous act.

“When is the right time to remove a cancer?” he asked rhetorically, backing the President’s economic reform agenda.

However, the tone turned grave as Bishop Chianson described harrowing accounts of violence in Benue and Plateau states.

He decried the continued killings, displacement of communities, and destruction of churches, saying, “Our pastors are being murdered, churches burned, and people forced to flee. This is not just politics—this is war,” he said.

While the bishops stopped short of calling for emergency rule, they pleaded for urgent and robust federal intervention. “If people are being killed weekly and security only responds after the fact, we are already living in a state of emergency,” Chianson warned.

Despite the grim realities shared, the bishop reaffirmed the Church’s support for the government’s peace efforts, assuring the president of continued prayers and active backing.

“Mr President, whatever it takes to stop the bloodshed, do it—and we will stand by you,” he said.

The delegation submitted a formal request for a courtesy visit to the president and extended an invitation to him to deliver a keynote address at the 2025 Synod on Politics and Christianity in Contemporary Times: A Correlation Analysis.