Tinubu, APC will win landslide in 2027  —  Barau

From Left: Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, Speaker, House of Reps, Tajudeen Abass and Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani.



By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo



The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, has said that the gale of defection into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and endorsement by Party stalwarts in the North West is a clear indication that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC will win a landslide victory in 2027.



While speaking at the APC North West Stakeholders meeting in Kaduna at the weekend, Senator Barau called for unity among party members to ensure the success of Mr President and the party.



“it is clear in 2027, we are going to have a landslide victory, inshallah. So let us continue on the way we are going. Let us continue to cooperate with one another, work with the president, work with everybody, cooperate amongst ourselves so that we have the desired victory.”



“The defection of stalwarts of the opposition political parties to the APC is as a result of the performance of President Tinubu in addressing the challenges bedeviling the country.”



“This is not happening just for nothing. There are reasons for this. What are the reasons? Number one is the performance of our dear president. The president, of course, inherited a lot of challenges, bedeviling our country. But he has come up with programs and policies to surmount these challenges.”



“Security challenges, economic challenges, name them. We’ve seen how he has dealt with our problem, our security problem — the security we’ve been facing in the North West. Several areas were not accessible before now. You could not go to some areas before now. But now you can go to some places, you can travel from Abuja to Kaduna.This was quite impossible before he came to power.”

Similarly, before this administration, you could not go to Birnin Gwari, but life has returned to the area. The people have returned to their farmlands. Several areas that were not accessible are now accessible. We know we are not where we want to be. We are not there yet. We are not finally there yet. But it’s a work in progress. Mr President is working hard, day in and day out, to surmount this country’s insecurity problem, particularly in the North West. It is a work in progress. It is easy to have problems, but it’s not easy to solve them.”

“And of course, that is not alone. That is not the only reason why we are having these influxes to our party. The performance of our governors. Our governors are doing well, working day in, day out,” Senator Barau said.

According to him, “the chairman, the national chairman of our party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is leading all the party leaders in the country to bring about these improvements we are witnessing in APC. We are all here as brothers and sisters.”

“So let us continue to cooperate amongst ourselves, work amongst ourselves, do all that is humanly possible to bring about the needed development to our people so that our party can grow stronger and stronger.

“So that by 2027, we will not have any problem in making sure that we have the expected victory that we are beginning to see. Because as we speak, it looks as if you don’t have any other political party in the country, or even in the northwest. So it is always said,” he added.