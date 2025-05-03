TGI reinforces commitment to Nigeria’s economic transformation 

By Etop Ekanem

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group has reinforced its commitment to Nigeria’s economic transformation at the 2025 Infrastructure Dialogue in Abuja.

Aligning with the theme, “Financing Sustainable Energy and Agricultural Infrastructure for Economic Development,” TGI, a diversified conglomerate driving value addition across agriculture, manufacturing, and renewable energy, emphasised the power of strategic partnership and rural inclusion to bridge critical gaps in food security and energy access.

The dialogue, which brought together key stakeholders across the public and private sectors, provided a robust platform to deliberate on actionable solutions to Nigeria’s persistent energy challenges and underdeveloped agricultural systems — both critical areas in the country’s economic growth agenda.

Speaking at the event, stakeholders, including Minister for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, represented by Mark Kelvin Olajire, emphasised the urgency for innovative financing frameworks that blend government intervention with private sector participation to address systemic gaps across the energy and agriculture value chains.

“To finance sustainable energy projects, we must seek to complement what the government at all levels are doing. Thus, we need to explore innovative financing models that can attract private sector investment,” Kyari said.

Speaking on behalf of TGI Group, Director of Corporate Affairs, Sadiq Kassim reaffirmed the group’s dedication to infrastructure development through co-financing models that allow for sustainable and inclusive growth.

“We believe development is more impactful when the risks, resources, and responsibilities are shared”, Kassim said, noting that: “when partners co-fund, we ensure dignity for beneficiaries while building structures that last”.

He added that collaborative financing also helps accelerate inclusion, especially in underserved and rural communities.

Kassim explained: “When we co-invest with governments or development partners, we’re not just funding projects — we’re building local capacity, reducing dependencies on aid, and embedding economic value within communities. Our outgrower schemes, rural aggregation hubs, and energy-efficient processing centres are examples of how joint investment can unlock scalable impact.”

Former Adamawa State Governor, Boni Haruna, who was the Chairman at the event, stressed the importance of continuity in development planning: “What we need most is consistency in policy implementation. The solutions exist, but they require sustained commitment across political administrations and business cycles”, he said.

Also speaking at the forum, Dr. Onuoha Nnachi, CEO of TTL Group, highlighted why the dialogue’s focus on energy and agriculture was timely and critical to national development:

“The more power supply and energy available in the country, the more the country gets industrialized, which leads to economic growth. And globally, food insecurity has been around, attributed to climate change and some external forces. So, we decided to dive into this topic to proffer solutions. At the end of the day, we will try to pass the outcomes to the government, which is always our objective. We are also using the opportunity to inform the government that renewable energy solutions cannot be achieved by the private sector alone,” he said.

TGI Group’s model of backward integration and local manufacturing is rooted in shared value creation. Across its operations in agriculture, food processing, financial services, pharmaceuticals, and logistics, the Group continuously partners with both public and private stakeholders to de-risk investments, improve livelihoods, and scale national development goals.

By promoting blended capital approaches such as green bonds, PPPs, and development-linked financing, the Group is contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s vision for sustainable infrastructure and economic resilience.