Tension in Ondo as Amotekun, Police exchange gunfire over custody of suspect, exhibit

We won’t allow criminality thrive in Osun - Amotekun Commander

…Officers exchange gunfire; several wounded, hospitalized

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—Residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital, scampered for safety yesterday as personnel of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun clashed with police officers over the custody of a suspect linked to a stolen motorcycle.

Eyewitnesses said that personnel from both security agencies exchanged gunfire during the clash, causing widespread tension and anxiety across the state capital.

According to reports, a complainant had visited the Amotekun office to report a missing motorcycle. Acting swiftly, Amotekun operatives recovered the stolen motorcycle and arrested the suspect.

However, shortly after the arrest, a team of police officers arrived at the Amotekun office and reportedly demanded custody of the suspect.

One of the officers told newsmen that Amotekun personnel declined the request and directed them to the state commander of the corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye.

Sources said a heated argument ensued between the two agencies, which escalated into exchange of gunfire.

Several officers were reportedly injured during the confrontation, which occurred as the police attempted to forcefully take custody of the suspect and the exhibit.

In an official statement issued by the Ondo State Police Command, spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka accused some officers of acting unprofessionally, saying At about 0800hours, a report was received at the Ijoka Divisional Police Headquarters regarding the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in the theft of property from a church located around Sunday Bus Stop.

“Acting promptly on the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) detailed two police officers, along with the incident duty officer, to proceed to the scene, recover the suspect, and secure exhibits linked to the crime.

“It is important to note that the police officers were the first to arrive at the scene.

“However, while they were executing their lawful duties, operatives of the Amotekun Corps arrived with a large group of commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders).

“In a disorderly and commando-like manner, the Amotekun personnel and their companions forcefully took custody of the suspect and the exhibits, injuring a police officer in the process.Following this, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, immediately directed tactical commanders to recover both the suspect and the exhibits.”

“Subsequently, after intervention and dialogue led by the commanders of agencies, the suspect and exhibits were returned to the police in the spirit of inter-agency cooperation.

“However, while the matter was being amicably resolved, a few aggrieved members of the Amotekun Corps, unhappy with the release of the suspect, began firing sporadically into the air.

“To prevent a breakdown of law and order and to disperse the agitated crowd without harm, the police officers at the scene responded with the professional use of tear gas. No exchange of gunfire occurred between the two agencies.”

The spokesperson reiterated that the Ondo State Police Command remains committed to collaboration with other security outfits in the state, while emphasizing the importance of adhering to the law and established protocols.

“The Command assures members of the public that it remains dedicated to the maintenance of peace, public safety, and the rule of law across the state,” Olayinka concluded.

Efforts to reach the Amotekun State Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, for comments were unsuccessful as of press time.