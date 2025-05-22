Taooma, Kiekie: Meet 5 young women controlling billion-Naira influencer industry

By Morenike Taire

Attention is the new currency, it’s been said. And one might add that influencers are the new celebs. Gone are the days when celebrity status could not be achieved without getting in front of the film cameras or getting on the big stage. Now, social media is the place to find and consolidate fame which can then be translated into the big screen and big stage. This is exactly what a crop of young women are doing with resounding success.

The exciting world of social media influencing is not newly created and had hitherto been dominated by the older generation: Liz Anjorin, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Johnson, Funke Akindele and most of Nollywood’s finest female actresses with hundreds of millions of followers between them. But things have changed as a new generation has emerged. They are bolder, sassier and set to catch up and overtake the generation before them. These ones aren’t playing and are fully monetized, pulling in billions of naira between them every year. Here are the top five.

Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam

Influencer ID: Taooma

Followers: 19M

Strongest on: Tiktok

Genre: Comedy

This 26-year-old has a networth in high six figures. One of the most talented young Nigerian entertainers, Taooma is the master of self reinvention who brings to bear her high intelligence into everything she does.

She easily morphs into her various characters: Tao, Mama Tao, Baba Tao, Teni, Tayo, Alhaja, Quadri, Alfa and others.

Her consistency over the years and ability to work well with other entertainers has helped her steady growth to the top and she has partnered with Adebayo Salami, Don Jazzy, Iya Saje and dozens of others.

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Influencer ID: Kiekie

Followers: 11M

Strongest on: Instagram

Genre: Comedy

Another dynamic female comedian, Kiekieis also no stranger to the serious side of comedy and has also used her content to drive home many societal values.

With a networth of a rumoured six figures in dollars, Kiekie’s latest character, Tailor Oran, has continued to endear her to her ever expanding fan base.

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

Influencer ID: Priscilla Ojo

Followers: 7M

Strongest on: Instagram

Genre: Fashion and Style

At this point, this 24-year-old new bride has become an entrenched part of Entertainment royalty in Nigeria.

Though not the influencer with the most following, Priscilla’s fans cannot get enough of her big smile, natural physique and her easy mien. Hungry for romance, social media fed fat on her recent wedding with Tanzanian male idol, Juma Jux, pushing her up the ladder of rich young influencers.

Her networth is said to be a rumoured six figures in dollars.

Influencer ID: Bimbo Ademoye

Followers: 6M

Strongest on: Instagram

Genre: Lifestyle

This award-winning actress is one of Nollywood’s most beloved and most versatile.

Best known for her role in Anikulapo, she has lent credence to her numerous other roles and won the hearts of her huge fan base with her humour, sincerity and avoidance of scandal.

She is said to be one of the top 10 best paid actresses, despite her young age.

Sarah Idaji Ojone

Influencer ID: Saidaboj

Followers: 4.5M

Strongest on: Tiktok

Genre: Talk

Self-styled voice of the girl-child is the new kid on the block and that voice is loud.

The 24-year-old comes with a bold, sexy style and she is fast catching up and overtaking her predecessors.

Her new single, Gold Digger, is also setting her up as the new Tiwa Savage. Watch out for this smooth skinned chocolate beauty in the cyberspace and beyond.

The Kogi-born mecurial crooner who studied at Atiku Abubakar’s AUN, is famous for being cheeky and has engaged in sagas with a wide range of influencers including VDM, Portable and Blessing CEO.

Vanguard News