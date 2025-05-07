Social media my launchpad to building global rug brand — Fadahunsi

Ex-lawmaker, Council of Ulama partner to address hostile social media content

By Juliet Umeh

For nearly eight years, Instagram and Facebook were the only marketing tools the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ellarose interiors and Custom Rugs, Mrs. Kehinde Fadahunsi, relied on to grow her business.

This demonstrates how the right digital content can drive visibility, build trust, and attract loyal clients. In this interview, she shares how technology has transformed her entrepreneurial journey, turning a maternity-leave passion into a globally recognized brand through platforms like social media and Shopify. Excerpts:

Many people will be shocked to hear you say technology was the bedrock of your growth in rug business. Can you give more highlights to this?

Yes, technology is at the heart of our business—from sourcing and training to marketing and global sales. Social media built our client base, and Shopify has taken us global. Without digital tools, we wouldn’t be where we are. For any modern business, technology is not optional—it’s essential for growth.

Social media has been the backbone of our growth. For nearly eight years, it was our only marketing channel. Through Instagram and Facebook, I showcased products and behind-the-scenes content. It helped build trust, attract clients, and even created viral moments.

One example: when I posted a visit to a local yarn factory, it attracted people in the textile industry. That kind of exposure is priceless—and it’s all thanks to tech platforms.

What technology trends are you noticing in the interior design market?

Digital catalogues. More Nigerians now want personalized, well-designed spaces—not just hotels or corporate spaces. Homeowners are asking for bespoke interiors, which is great for us.

To adapt, we’re collaborating with real estate agents, interior designers, and hotels. Many hotels still import rugs, but we’re showing them that locally made options can meet global standards. Our online presence and digital catalogues help a lot in those conversations.

Generally, Interior design is gaining significant relevance in Nigeria. Can you share your inspirations and journey so far?

Interestingly, I wasn’t inspired in the conventional sense. I didn’t even know such a business existed. It began during my maternity leave—I knew I wouldn’t return to my previous job and so, I started reflecting on what truly excited me. After some soul-searching, I realized I had a deep passion for interior décor.

While in the US for childbirth, I began sourcing unique home accessories that weren’t available in Nigeria. I showcased them on social media, and soon, interior designers started reaching out, even willing to wait for imported items. That’s when I saw the power of digital platforms.

When I returned to Nigeria, I used proceeds from those sales to redesign my home. Visitors loved it and asked for my services. That’s how the business started. Eventually, I moved into custom rugs when some clients asked if I could make them. I experimented, learned the craft, and grew from there.

What were some of your early challenges?

The biggest challenge was finding skilled artisans. We had to train people from scratch—not just the techniques but also their mindset. Precision is everything in the business.

Another hurdle was access to quality raw materials. We use wool, acrylic, and specialty yarns, but the variety available locally is limited. For custom designs, we still import. And, of course, power supply remains a major issue—even though we’re on Band A in Ajah, the electricity is unreliable. These challenges are tough, especially for small businesses.

How do creativity and innovation factor into your process?

Creativity is everything. True interior design isn’t about copying trends—it’s about creating something unique for each client. I train my staff to avoid repetition and always hunt for pieces clients haven’t seen before. That originality sets us apart and justifies our pricing.

With all these hurdles, what keeps you going—and what support do you think entrepreneurs need from the government?

Job creation motivates me. Every rug we make is a statement that Nigeria can produce quality at global standards. Seeing customers’ surprise and pride when they hear, “This was made in Nigeria,” is priceless.

As for government support—we need better access to funding, reliable power, and streamlined processes. Institutions like the Bank of Industry have good intentions, but commercial banks don’t always cooperate. Simplifying that would help businesses like ours scale.

Tell us about local content and your expansion plans

We’re planning a recreational arts and crafts center; a hands-on space where people can experience rug-making, much like tufting centers abroad. We want both locals and tourists to enjoy and participate in the creativity behind our work.

Right now, about 20% of our production is local. We’ve stopped importing finished rugs but still bring in materials because local options are limited. That said, we’re working to increase local content.

We’re already selling internationally via Shopify. Many clients abroad didn’t even realize our products were made in Nigeria until now. And we’ll be exhibiting in Dubai this November to boost visibility further