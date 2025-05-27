Lagos, Ghanaian firm Jospong sign MoU on waste recycling and management

L-R: Chairman, Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong; Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State – Legal/PPP, Mrs. Bukola Odoe; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Managing Director, Zoomlion Nigeria, Habiba Abubakar; Commissioner for the Environment & Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab and the Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) during the signing of agreement between the Lagos State government and Jospong Group of Companies on waste management and processing concession, at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, May 26, 2025.

…State to Decommission Olusosun Dumpsite, Solous III Landfill

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has signed a Waste Management and Processing Concession Agreement with ZoomLion Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Ghana’s Jospong Group of Companies, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative aimed at revolutionizing the state’s waste management system.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu presided over the formal signing ceremony with the Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, on Monday at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The partnership will see the construction of two key facilities—a material recovery plant and a waste recycling plant—considered critical to integrating Lagos into a sustainable and modern waste management framework. Currently, Lagos generates about 13,000 tonnes of waste daily.

As part of the agreement, a Transfer Loading Station (TLS) will be constructed at the Olusosun Dumpsite in Ketu, paving the way for the eventual closure and decommissioning of the site. This facility will support the daily diversion of 2,500 tonnes of waste to a new Material Recovery Facility (MRF) to be built in Ikorodu.

Similarly, another TLS will be established at the Solous III Dumpsite in Igando, which will also be closed and decommissioned. This facility will divert 1,500 tonnes of waste daily to a new MRF in Badagry.

In addition, self-tipping tricycles will be deployed to improve waste collection in hard-to-reach areas across the metropolis. All listed projects are scheduled for completion within 18 months.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the agreement as a “turning point” in the state’s waste management journey, stating:

“Today, we have witnessed the official commencement of a mutually beneficial relationship between a forward-looking private company and a committed public sector. This agreement will redefine how we manage, process, and recycle waste in Lagos. It’s not just a change in strategy but a complete transformation of our waste ecosystem.”

He emphasized that the initiative would not result in job losses but would rather create over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, offering dignified and sustainable employment opportunities. The governor also highlighted that the concession would enhance the operations of PSP waste operators, enabling quicker turnarounds in refuse collection.

“From food waste to plastics and glass, materials will now be recycled into reusable products. This opens the door to future opportunities in carbon credits, biodiversity, and biofuels. Waste will no longer be a burden but a resource,” he added.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, described the project as a major milestone for Lagos, marking the state’s transition from a linear to a circular waste economy.

“We can now begin to generate wealth from what we previously discarded. This project was thoroughly reviewed by the Executive Council and the House of Assembly before it was approved,” Wahab stated.

Dr. Agyepong, Chairman of Jospong Group, said the collaboration reflects the importance of intra-African partnerships for sustainable development. He pledged that ZoomLion Nigeria Ltd would deliver on all terms of the agreement within the stipulated timeframe.