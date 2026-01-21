Lagos revamps transfer stations, material recovery plants to boost waste management value chain

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State has embarked on a major revamp of its Transfer Loading Stations (TLS) and Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) to enhance waste management efficiency, boost recycling, and promote a circular economy amid rising waste generation in the city.

The initiative, according to the state government, aims to unlock the economic potential of Lagos’ waste management value chain.

Speaking on a television programme, Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the challenges of waste management in Lagos are partly due to gaps in infrastructure. “A rapidly growing megacity like Lagos requires continuous upgrades to its waste transfer and recovery systems,” he said.

Gbadegesin explained that the TLS and MRF revamp would improve waste evacuation, increase material recovery, reduce pressure on disposal sites, and create opportunities for private sector participation across the waste management sector.

He commended Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators for their critical role in keeping the state clean, describing their work as “difficult but essential,” while noting that LAWMA provides backup support where needed.

The LAWMA boss condemned illegal dumping, describing it as an irresponsible practice prevalent in informal settlements and unapproved sites, which poses serious risks to public health and the environment. He called on residents to bag their waste properly, register with accredited PSP operators, and pay for collection services to ensure efficient service delivery.

Dr. Gbadegesin also revealed that LAWMA is piloting a waste-to-energy project at Ikosi-Ketu Market, where a biodigester is being used to convert organic waste into energy, demonstrating the benefits of circular economy principles.

On enforcement, he affirmed that LAWMA will continue to prosecute environmental offenders while urging residents to avoid indiscriminate dumping and report violations to the authorities.