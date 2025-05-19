Suspected rapist machete 14-yr-old girl to coma in Abia

The Nigeria Police Force

*Police took N30,000 from us to register the case- Victim’s father

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- A suspected rapist identified as Chinazum Ubani,has macheted a 14 year old girl to coma at Obete Nchina Village, Ntighauzo community in Obingwa council area of Abia State.

The girl was said to have gone to fetch firewood with her mates at a bush in the village when they were attacked with a machete by Chinazum.

The suspect allegedly attempted to rape the 14 year old whose name was given as Felicia,but was resisted.

Unable to have his way ,he pulled a machete and gave the girl deep cuts on her head,leg and hand, leaving her in a pool of blood and fled.

Father of the victim,Mr. Chijioke Anaba, said his family was alerted to the incident by Felicia’s mates who escaped the attack. He lamented that his daughter lost consciousness because of too much loss of blood from the machete cuts when the search party rescued her from the bush.

He also alleged that the Police at the Eastern Ngwa Division demanded N30,000 from him to register the matter while they also visited her at the hospital.

Anaba stated that he is afraid that the suspect who hails from the same village may be released from custody to return to continue his attack on his family.

He further stated that the Police had told him that the suspect is mentally deranged, which he said is untrue.

He said;”My daughter had fallen into coma when she was rescued by the search party in the bush. We took her to the hospital and lodged a report with the Police at the Eastern Ngwa Division. The Police demanded N30,000 to investigate the matter which I paid. They have arrested the suspect, but from what’s happening, Im afraid that Chinazum may be released from detention to continue his attack and kill my daughter. The police should do their job because the boy is now a risk to the people in the village.”

He urged the wife of the Governor of Abia State, Mrs Priscilla Otti, to come to the aid of the daughter as she may be disabled following the deep machete cuts inflicted on her by the suspect.