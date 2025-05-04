Sultan, Ooni vital to Nigeria’s unity – Jonathan

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, as two key traditional rulers vital to the unity and stability of Nigeria.

Jonathan made the remark over the weekend while hosting the Ooni at his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

In a statement issued by the Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, on Sunday, the former President noted that the federal government often consults the two monarchs during critical national situations due to their influence and stature.

“The Ooni of Ife is a great gift to Africa. Whenever the federal government wants to engage with traditional rulers, the two most prominent they call are the Sultan of Sokoto and the Ooni of Ife,” Jonathan was quoted as saying.

“These are highly revered kings in the country. When I was President, the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria had the Sultan and the Ooni as permanent co-chairmen—Sultan representing the North, and the Ooni representing the South. That tells you the pedigree of the Ooni in Nigerian kingship.”

Jonathan also expressed personal fondness for Osun State, noting that he served there during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year in Iresi, which deepened his connection to the state.

During his visit to Bayelsa, the Ooni also met with Governor Douye Diri and members of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers in Yenagoa.

In his address to the council, Oba Ogunwusi emphasized the importance of national unity for Nigeria’s development.

“We have no other country but Nigeria. For Nigeria to progress, we must embrace peace, and peace cannot exist without unity of purpose. This is where traditional rulers must support the government,” he said.

“Let us guide our subjects responsibly, so the government’s developmental policies under the Renewed Hope Agenda can positively impact lives across the country. Cross-cultural communication and visits like this are essential.”

Governor Diri, while receiving the monarch, described the Ooni as a symbol of national unity and dignity.

“Your Majesty, the government and people of Bayelsa deeply admire you. Your visit is a great honor, and we would be pleased to host you again later this year as our Special Royal Father of the Day during the 29th anniversary of our state’s creation,” the governor said.

“You have conducted yourself with royal dignity and majestic humility, which we all greatly respect. Our traditional rulers hold you in the highest esteem.”