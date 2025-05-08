Soludo is competent, Tinubu commends Anambra governor

By Nwafor Sunday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for his visionary leadership and infrastructural development in the state.

Tinubu, who arrived in Anambra on Thursday to inaugurate several major projects executed by the Soludo administration, expressed his admiration for the governor’s achievements.

The projects commissioned by the President include the Emeka Anyaoku Center at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the new Government House, the Solution Fun City, and the 8-lane Aroma-Government House Boulevard in Awka.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu described Soludo as a friend and a visionary leader.

He said: “I am honoured to be here. I commend my friend, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who is a visionary and competent leader for the work he has been doing in Anambra State.”

Prior to the visit, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, Political Adviser to Governor Soludo, had issued a statement advising attendees at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square to dress in mufti (casual attire) and avoid political uniforms.

He said: “This is to inform you that everyone coming to Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square for the reception of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today should be in mufti. Please, nobody should put on APGA clothes or Support Group uniforms.”