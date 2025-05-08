Tinubu arrives Anambra for official visit, set to unveil new projects

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Chinua Achebe International Airport in Umueri, Anambra State, as part of his official visit to the state.

The President touched down aboard a Nigerian Air Force Airbus at approximately, adorned in traditional Akwete Igbo fabric paired with a red cap. He proceeded directly to the podium, where the national anthem was played to mark his arrival.

Accompanying President Tinubu on the visit was his Special Adviser on Security, Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu, along with other key officials.

He was warmly received at the airport by Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, his Deputy, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, members of the House of Assembly, and other distinguished personalities from the state.

The President is expected to unveil a series of new projects aimed at boosting development and enhancing infrastructure in Anambra State.