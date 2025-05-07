Soludo empowers 1m Anambra digital tribe on tech skills

Gov Soludo

By Nnasom David

In a bold stride toward transforming Anambra into Africa’s Silicon Valley and a Smart Mega City, the Anambra State Government, under the visionary leadership of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, has launched the 1 Million Anambra Digital Tribe (1MADT) initiative through the Solution Innovation District (SID).

This ground-breaking program aims to democratize access to digital education by providing free, high-quality digital skills training to over one million Ndi Anambra, both residents and indigenes.

At the heart of the initiative is the SID Academy – a robust Learning Management System (LMS) accessible where participants can learn anytime, anywhere, at their own pace.

Designed to be inclusive and transformative, 1MADT offers 32 beginner to advanced courses in high-demand digital fields such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, SEO optimization, web design, data analysis, graphic design, digital marketing, and more, with flexible training durations ranging from 4 to 12 weeks. No prior experience or qualifications are required, making it accessible to everyone-from students and job seekers to professionals and entrepreneurs.

The benefits of this initiative extend far beyond individual learners. By equipping Anambra’s workforce with future-ready skills, 1MADT is set to drive job creation, inspire innovation, fuel entrepreneurship, enhance SME productivity, and position the state as a magnet for global technology investments. The initiative supports Governor Soludo’s broader vision of economic transformation through digital empowerment and innovation-driven development.

In line with this vision, SID is also deploying SID Mini Hubs/partner centres which are tech-enabled learning centers strategically located in schools and communities across the state. These hubs are outfitted with computers, internet access, projectors, and teleconferencing tools to ensure equitable access to digital resources, especially in underserved areas.

Speaking on the program’s impact, Ms. Chinwe Okoli, Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, remarked:

“Mr. Governor promised to upskill 10,000 persons annually but has already surpassed that number. With a new target of one million, the goal is to eradicate digital illiteracy and unlock the potential of our people to compete favourably with technology. Mr. Governor is developing 13.7 hectares as our Silicon Valley and investing in the skill sets required to compete globally. This program is for all Ndi Anambra—and it is totally free to beneficiaries. There are even additional incentives such as laptops and smartphones to celebrate excellence.”

To scale and sustain the impact of 1MADT, the Anambra State Government invites corporate organizations, development partners, ICT hubs, educational institutions, philanthropists, and stakeholders to partner in this transformative project to expand the reach of digital education and accelerate Anambra’s emergence as Africa’s digital powerhouse.

The 1 Million Anambra Digital Tribe is a movement. Through the leadership of Governor Soludo and the innovation-driven agenda of the Solution Innovation District, Anambra is not just preparing for the future, it is boldly creating it.