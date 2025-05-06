SMEDAN creates over 90,160 jobs in Q1, empowers 116,661 entrepreneurs nationwide – Report

Charles Odii

…strategic partnerships, tools, and training power agency’s impact across Nigeria

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA – The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has reported the creation of over 90,160 new jobs in the first quarter of 2025, driven by targeted empowerment programs and strategic collaborations.

According to its Q1 performance report, the agency also supported more than 116,000 entrepreneurs nationwide with vital resources including training, access to finance and markets, and the distribution of work tools.

The agency’s empowerment efforts were supported by a growing network of partners. In addition to its collaboration with members of the National Assembly, SMEDAN worked with private sector players such as Google and Wema Bank to train thousands of entrepreneurs, equipping them with digital and financial literacy skills critical for modern enterprise.

A key highlight of SMEDAN’s work is its support for the formalization of thousands of small businesses, helping them register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). These businesses are now better positioned to access funding, participate in supply chains, and compete in local and international markets.

The agency says its Garment and Textile Hub at the Industrial Development Centre in Idu, Abuja has become a model of inclusive industrial growth.

The hub provides fashion entrepreneurs with affordable access to modern industrial machines, steady power solarized through a partnership with UNDP—and a safe, conducive workspace. The result is increased productivity, job creation, and a pathway to scale for local designers.

To further support business growth, SMEDAN distributed a wide range of essential work tools including sport utility vehicles, mini buses, laptop computers, industrial sewing machines, tricycles, power generators, and more, helping entrepreneurs across states start or expand their businesses. In total, the agency distributed 123,743 work tools in Q1 2025, covering all 36 states of the country.

Speaking on the report, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of SMEDAN, Charles Odii said: “This report underscores the impact of our GROW Nigerian strategy, which focuses on providing Guidance, Resources, Opportunities, and Workforce support to small businesses across the country. We are deliberately mobilizing and directing resources to help small businesses grow, expand, and transition into the formal sector where their contributions can be properly captured and supported. At the same time, we’re helping them improve their production processes to compete more effectively in both local and global markets. The result is more jobs, stronger businesses, and greater value unlocked within communities nationwide.”

He added: “We’ve also signed a number of strategic partnerships in Q1, which will begin to yield results in the second quarter. These collaborations are designed to expand SME access to finance, unlock value chains, and prepare Nigerian businesses to compete globally. From product quality to pricing, we’re helping entrepreneurs build businesses that can serve both local and export markets.

Mr. Odii reaffirmed SMEDAN’s commitment to national development: “Our work is in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which focuses on fixing the fundamentals and investing in ventures that deliver real impact. With the right structure and support, Nigerian SMEs can drive lasting, inclusive economic growth.”

Looking ahead, SMEDAN says it will deepen its reach, expand sector-specific hubs, and continue to foster partnerships that open new doors for Nigeria’s vast entrepreneurial class.