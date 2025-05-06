Sirens and suspensions: Governor Nwifuru’s war on corruption

Gov. Nwifuru

By JEFF UKACHUKWU

Francis Nwifuru has never been shy about his ambition to bleach corruption out of Ebonyi State. When sworn in in June 2023, he warned that “corruption will find no shelter in Ebonyi,” a line received with the usual applause that greets every new governor’s vow. Two years later, the applause was replaced by sirens, police invitations, and suspension letters.

In barely eight weeks—from mid-March to early May 2025—nine members of his cabinet have been kicked out of office, six of them marched off for questioning, and one local government chairman abruptly benched. If there were doubts that the governor’s threats were more than theatre, they vanished the morning convoys of arrested commissioners rolled out of Abakaliki.

The first tremor struck unexpectedly on March 18, 2025, when three commissioners were suspended for a seemingly minor offence of dodging an Executive Council meeting. Their financial books had not yet been faulted; their sin was absenteeism. This seemingly insignificant act was a clear warning shot to the bureaucracy: bad attendance could end a career; so what might happen to outright theft or contract fraud? The answer came less than a month later.

At the centre of the April storm lay 140 housing units meant for Izzo and Amaze communities—families still displaced by the lingering Ezilo/Ezza-Ezilo crisis. The nearly N9.8 billion contract price should have delivered keys by December 2024. Instead, by April 2025, visitors to the site found little more than skeletal foundations on barely a third of the plots and a maze of unsigned delivery notes. Nwifuru called the delay “an act of sabotage.” On April 14, he signed an arrest order that swept up six commissioners: Professor Omari Omaka from Tertiary Education, Victor Chukwu from Environment, Ifeanyi Ogbuewu from Culture and Tourism, Uchenna Igwe from Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Dr Moses Ekuma from Health, and Felix Igboke from Project Monitoring.

Police also seized Afikpo LGA chairman Timothy Nwachi for letting project funds sit idle in a local account and earn private interest. Some accused tried to flee, discovering their passports had already been flagged at immigration desks. It was the largest single-day detention of state-level officials since Ebonyi was carved out of the old Enugu State in 1996. The symbolism was electric in a polity where senior aides often imagined themselves untouchable.

Arresting commissioners is one thing; fixing ministries is another. That distinction became clear in April when the governor, standing before a citizens’ budget-engagement forum, declared that his Health Ministry was “sick, despite an abundance of qualified personnel.” He suspended Dr Moses Ekuma—already tarnished by the housing scandal—for three months without pay, citing poor stewardship and a puzzling N3 billion equipment contract that had delivered barely a third of the promised supplies. Within the same ministry, N45 million worth of medicines had disappeared from the central warehouse, and general hospital renovations stood at half-mast months after mobilisation fees were paid.

Nwifuru promised an eight-week audit of every primary-healthcare centre and general hospital in the state, vowed to raise a drug-revolving fund from 60 per cent to full functionality, and floated an audacious plan for hospitals to run partly on their own internally generated revenue once they were fully re-equipped. He hinted that even the state broadcasting service would be nudged toward a self-sustaining business model, its redundant staff redeployed rather than retrenched.

Behind the photo-ops sit quieter enforcement gears, the State Procurement Council has started freezing suspects certificates—in April alone, it iced N1.2 billion worth of inflated variations. A small audit squad pores over LGA vote books every quarter and recently flagged N312 million in cash withdrawals without receipts. The governor’s surprise site visits—eleven since February—have become a running joke for contractors who now always keep their helmets within reach. Meanwhile, a joint desk between the Police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, is registering case files against anyone caught in the dragnet.

All these moves reverberate far beyond government glass doors. Civil servants who have long prayed for clear standards applaud the new toughness, yet many whisper that a single clerical slip—or worse, arriving late to a meeting—could now cost them their livelihoods. Development partners funding health and housing upgrades smile at the aggressive posture but withhold full marks until they see convictions, not just arrests. Legal purists question whether a governor should arrest his commissioners before an investigative panel has spoken; the courts will eventually have to decide where exuberant executive power ends, and the due process begins. And the public, ever alert to political theatre, cheers the “no sacred cows” mantra while asking a simpler question: where is the comprehensive anti-corruption policy document promised during the 2024 budget retreat?

Social media, however, is noisier and less forgiving. On the Nairaland politics board, the same arrest story provoked whiplash reactions in a single thread: one user scoffed that the move was mere theatre—“playing to the gallery…won’t yield any positive impact”—while another voice pushed back: “If this is true, this governor will earn my respect for life…this is the mentality we need to run Nigeria.” Minutes later, another commenter added: “I support the governor on this…those found culpable should be arrested to serve as a deterrent to others.” The thread’s seesaw of likes and retorts captures well the state’s divided mood: admiration for decisive action, suspicion of political optics, and fatigue with unending “heat” in the polity.

The public’s appetite for accountability is palpable. Market women on Abakaliki’s Vanco Road have begun demanding completion dates from contractors, echoing the sentiments of a trader who succinctly summarised the street view to a local freelance blogger: “Let them lock up anybody wasting our money; just finish the houses and stock the clinics.” The sentiment is clear: punish the guilty, but—above all—revive the stalled projects.

This gap underscores the crusade’s most glaring vulnerability. The initiative relies on the governor’s personal determination and a few existing laws. There is no comprehensive plan outlining inspection procedures, whistleblower protection, audit timeframes, or the transition of power. Sustained audits are costly, skilled forensic accountants are scarce, and Nigeria’s courts are infamous for trial schedules that extend beyond election cycles. Without convictions and visible improvements like habitable housing units or stocked rural clinics, public enthusiasm can sour into cynicism as swiftly as it surged.

For the moment, however, the momentum is unmistakable. Francis Nwifuru has collapsed the distance between poor performance and prosecution, turning what many assumed was routine rhetoric into an unmistakable message: mismanage a project, and you might find yourself explaining the lapse in a police interview room. Whether that message hardens into a lasting institutional culture or fades when the arrests slow and the governor’s attention shifts will depend on two things: codifying today’s ad-hoc energy into a permanent procedure—and translating the excitement of crackdowns into the quieter, measurable satisfaction of better roads, functioning clinics and families finally moving into the houses promised to them.

If the administration can pass both tests, Ebonyi may remember 2025 as the year governance took a decisive step forward. If it cannot, this season of sirens could become another entry in Nigeria’s long archive of headline-driven purges whose gains vanished once the dust settled. If displaced Izzo and Amaze families are sleeping under new roofs and rural clinics have antibiotics on the shelf by this time next year, the governor’s fiercest critics may grudgingly concede that the blitz was worth the drama. If not, the arrest memes and radio jokes will stick around as bitter reminders that sirens alone don’t build houses or heal the sick.

•Dr Ukachukwu, a public affairs analyst, wrote via: jeffukagmail.com