Shehu Sani praises EFCC for not selling 753 duplexes seized from Emefiele to proxies

Shehu Sani.

By Bayo Wahab

Human Rights Activist, Senator Shehu Sani, has hailed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for handing over the 753-duplex housing estate linked to the former Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The anti-graft agency, on Tuesday, handed over the forfeited property to the ministry’s headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja.

The estate is located in the Lokogoma district of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Reacting to the handing over of the property, Senator Sani in a tweet, hailed the Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede for his transparency.

Sani emphasised the agency’s transparency, saying in the 753 housing units, would have been dubiously auctioned to proxies in the past.

The Ola Olukoyede handover of the 753 housing units seized from the ex CBN Boss to the Federal Housing Authority is one of the most unprecedented transparent process that has happened in Nigeria’s anti corruption https://t.co/5Dw8eTQHUu the past,it would just have been dubiously… — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 21, 2025

He said, “The Ola Olukoyede handover of the 753 housing units seized from the ex CBN Boss to the Federal Housing Authority is one of the most unprecedented transparent process that has happened in Nigeria’s anti corruption history. In the past, it would just have been dubiously auctioned to proxies.”

It would be recalled that in December 2024, the EFCC secured the final forfeiture of the estate following a ruling by Jude Onwegbuzie, a judge at the FCT high court.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has praised the EFCC for its sustained commitment to asset recovery and anti-corruption.

“This marks a significant milestone in our collective determination to ensure that recovered assets are put to productive use in ways that directly benefit the Nigerian people. The housing estate recovered from the former Governor of the Central Bank is a case in point,” the minister said.

He added that the ministry and the anti-graft agency carry will carry out thorough integrity and structural assessments on all buildings and associated infrastructure to confirm their safety and suitability for habitation.”

Vanguard News