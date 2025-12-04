Court serves form 48 on EFCC over 27 wrongly seized houses

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA— A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has issued a Form 48 against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, following its failure to comply with a judgment that ordered the immediate release of 27 houses wrongly seized as proceeds of crime.

The legal document, which warned about the consequence of disobedience to a valid order, was issued on Tuesday by Registrar of the court and addressed directly to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.

It read: “To the Executive Chairman of the EFCC of Plot 301/302, Institute and Research Cadastral District, Jabi, Abuja.

“Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court, made on October 31, 2025, which ordered you to immediately release the property documents to the property owners/respondents in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025, you will be guilty of contempt of court.

“This court has been informed that even as at today, December 2, 2025, you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the property documents to the property owners/respondents.

“You are hereby directed to comply with the order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”

Recalled that the court had on October 31, vacated an interim forfeiture order it issued on March 13, which granted the anti-graft agency temporary possession of the properties.

The court, in a judgment by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, held that the commission failed to establish its claim that the properties were acquired unlawfully.