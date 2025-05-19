Serie A title deciders to be played Friday

Napoli and Inter Milan will play their final league matches of the season on Friday with one point separating the top two as the Serie A title race goes down to the wire.

The Italian football league announced the schedule for the 38th and final matchday of the Serie A season on Monday, with the title contenders opening the weekend’s action.

Leaders Napoli, on 79 points, will host mid-table Cagliari, while Inter visit Cesc Fabregas’ Como who are already assured of 10th place.

If Napoli win, they will be crowned Italian champions for the fourth time in their history. They will also be crowned champions if they match Inter’s result.

If Inter win and Napoli lose, the Nerazzurri will retain their Scudetto crown.

Both sides will play their matches without their respective coaches Antonio Conte and Simone Inzaghi, after the pair were suspended following Sunday’s matches.

Napoli’s Conte was sent off during his side’s goalless stalemate at Parma following a blazing row with the opposition dug-out.

Inzaghi was dismissed for his livid reaction to a penalty awarded against his team as Inter were held 2-2 by Lazio.

If Napoli lose and Inter draw, the two teams will be level on 79 points, forcing them to face each other in a play-off to determine the league champions.

In this eventuality, the decider will take place on May 26, five days before Inter meet Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Only once in Serie A history has a play-off been required to decide the title, which Inter lost in 1964 to Bologna.

Fixtures for the final matchday of the Serie A season (all times 1845 GMT unless stated):

Playing Friday

Napoli v Cagliari, Como v Inter Milan

Saturday

Bologna v Genoa (1600), AC Milan v Monza

Sunday

Atalanta v Parma, Empoli v Verona, Lazio v Lecce, Torino v Roma, Udinese v Fiorentina, Venezia v Juventus