Sanwo-Olu tasks ECOWAS court on credible judicial system, regional integration

Governor Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, charged the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to focus more on promoting a credible judicial system that promotes integration.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the opening ceremony of the ‘Sensitisation Outreach and External Court Sessions’ of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, held at Victoria Island.

The governor said: “As we kick off the sessions of this event, I encourage everyone, Judges, legal professionals, civil society members and the public to participate openly and with a collective sense of purpose.

“Let us use this forum to promote justice, enhance our regional ties, and tap into the incredible potential of our West African community. Let us renew our commitment to safeguarding human rights, bolstering legal systems, and ensuring that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to justice.

“By encouraging collaboration and leveraging innovative partnerships like those between the ECOWAS Court and organisations such as the UNHCR, we can tackle the urgent challenges our region faces and make sure that the ideals of equity, peace, and prosperity are a reality for every citizen.

“Lagos has always been a vital hub for trade, investment, and cultural exchange, embodying the spirit of unity and progress that ECOWAS represents.

“We understand that the challenges we face, whether related to security, economic growth, or human rights, demand collaboration, innovation, and a firm dedication to the principles of justice and equity.

“In his remarks, a former President of the ECOWAS Community Court, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, commended the community for expediting judgment and the electronic filing system.

Falana said: “Since 2020, following the COVID-19 pandemic, many lawyers in the region have not appeared physically in the Air Force Corps. I would like to thank the former leadership of the Corps, Mr Ndebaye, Mr Edwards and Mr Acheneji, who adopted and introduced the electronic filing system.

“You simply sit down in your office as a lawyer, prepare your papers, and file electronically. You don’t need to travel to Abuja to participate in the proceedings of the Corps.

“You sit down in your office; you also participate in the proceedings. So, I think this is a lot of blessing for us and our domestic courts.”